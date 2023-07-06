Tiara Yachts Dealer Voted Best Boat Dealership in Miami for Third Consecutive Year

HOLLAND, Mich., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is celebrating its Miami authorized dealer, Apex Marine, for being voted the 2023 Best Boat Dealership by Miami New Times’ readers for the third year in a row.



Miami New Times’ annual Best of Miami® issue is a guide to the best people, restaurants, bars, clubs, stores, music and more in Miami, as voted on by the publication’s readers. The boating industry plays a key role in Miami culture, demonstrating the substantial impact Apex Marine has on the city’s identity.

“For Apex to earn this remarkable achievement three years running in a community driven by the boating industry is an incredible accomplishment and we’re thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations,” said Sue Kane, Director of Sales at Tiara Yachts. “Their unparalleled customer service and dedication to creating superior customer experiences sets them apart in the yachting community, and we are thankful for our continued partnership.”

Apex Marine is a premier sales and service provider of luxury yachts and boats in southeast Florida and has been the exclusive Tiara Yachts dealer in the Miami area since 2014. With its convenient location off the Miami River, they can comfortably haul vessels up to 125 feet. As demonstrated by their consistency with the Best Boat Dealership in Miami award, Apex Marine is a one-stop shop for boat sales and service.

For more information about Tiara Yachts or its award-winning dealers, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Reid

Associate

Lambert

mreid@lambert.com

989-326-3992