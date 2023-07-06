Coherent Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., to Give Keynote at SEMICON West 2023 CEO Summit

PITTSBURGH, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., will deliver a keynote at the SEMICON West 2023 CEO Summit highlighting four generations of semiconductors along the industry’s track to a $1 trillion market. The CEO Summit will take place on July 11, 2023, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



“We have entered a new era that is increasingly mobile, intelligent, and electric,” said Dr. Mattera. “With the advent of network technologies such as high-speed 5G wireless and extended reality, we can achieve greater mobility and richer experiences. Artificial intelligence and machine learning promise to drive even greater efficiencies and new possibilities in many areas of our lives. The electrification of transportation promises to be a significant enabler of the green transformation.”

The keynote will trace Coherent’s journey in compound semiconductors, an innovation trajectory that has accelerated in parallel with irreversible industry trends. Compound semiconductor materials and devices have enabled new applications and advanced certain silicon semiconductor markets. The talk will showcase how compound semiconductors are taking center stage to underpin the technologies and markets that are here now and that will come next and beyond.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

