Crestline Selected to Manage the Hyatt Place Keystone, Colorado

FAIRFAX, Va., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today it has been selected to manage the 103 room Hyatt Place Keystone in Colorado. This contemporary hotel is in the heart of Arapahoe Basin adjacent to Keystone Resort. Located only 70 miles from Denver, the Hyatt Place Keystone also offers three conference rooms totaling 2,187 square feet of event space plus 2,252 square feet of outdoor patio space overlooking the Rocky Mountains.

“The Hyatt Place Keystone is a gem in the Rockies,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Its location offers year-round recreation and amenities that provide guests with a range of outdoor activities to suit all tastes. We look forward to bringing our signature guest service to this beautiful destination,” added Carroll.

The hotel is owned by an affiliate of Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners, LLC. “We knew this hotel was special from the first day we set our eyes on it,” said Blake Lugash, CEO of RCP. “We’re thrilled to bring in Crestline to continue providing our guests with the top-quality experience we expect at the hotels we own, while optimizing the property’s performance potential.”

Murphy Asset Management conducted a management company selection process to help Realty Capital Partners choose the best operator for this property. Steve Steinberg from Murphy Asset Management said, “We ran a competitive process getting feedback from some very good hotel operators. We elected Crestline because of their proven track record in this region.”

More About the Hyatt Place Keystone

Each of the hotel’s guest rooms are well-appointed with plush bedding, a Cozy Corner with work desk and sofa. Additional in-room amenities include a 43" flat-screen HDTV, a minifridge, a coffeemaker, and luxury skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD™. Guests may also choose from 17 suites with a private bedroom and two bathrooms. The Hyatt Place Keystone offers a complimentary hot breakfast each morning at the Breakfast Bar, and throughout the day, guests may purchase delicious and nutritious dining choices from The Placery such as shareable appetizers, bistro-style burgers, sandwiches, and salads. There is also a 24/7 Espresso Bar featuring Starbucks® espresso roast, and several full-service restaurants nearby.

The hotel offers a complimentary shuttle to Keystone Mountain Resort, outdoor hot tubs, a 24-hour StayFit Gym featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens, and free Wi-Fi. The Hyatt Place Keystone is located at 23044 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, Colorado. For more information and reservations visit www.hyattplace.com or call 970.455.8631.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 130 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with 18,400 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

About Murphy Asset Management

Murphy Asset Management provides real estate and hospitality consulting, advisory, and asset management services for clients across the United States and the Caribbean, covering major brands including Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, and Choice, as well as independent hotels. For more information, visit: https://murphyassetmanagement.com/

