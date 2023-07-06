Xencelabs Celebrates Global Amazon Prime Day 2023 With Savings of up to 30%

PORTLAND, Ore., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is getting a jump on this year’s Amazon Prime Day, offering deep savings on its full line of award-winning professional drawing and digital design tools – including the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE, the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, the Pen Tablet Medium, the Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys shortcut remote.







From July 10 through 16, creative professionals will find savings of up to 30% on all products available at the Xencelabs e-store and Xencelabs global Amazon stores:

Xencelabs launched in early 2019 to deliver a digital tablet alternative customized to the professional requirements of artists and designers working in a range of creative applications, from illustration, VFX and graphic design to game design, motion graphics, 3D modeling, animation and more. The company has unveiled new tablet sizes and the Quick Keys, an OLED display remote device to quickly create and access application shortcuts. All Xencelabs products are designed to make users’ jobs easier and achieve the optimal mix of comfort, customization, ergonomics, intuitive use and compatibility with different devices, operating systems and professional software.

Contact:

Jean Shen

jean.shen@xencelabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b72703-dff2-4ada-a532-fd5c33d7ebb6