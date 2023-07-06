Artificial Insemination Market Growth Report 2028 with Leading Industry Players - Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, Irvine Scientific, Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical PLC | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners adds " Artificial Insemination Market Size & Share Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product type (Insemination Kits, Home Conception Devices, Accessories); End-use (Fertility Clinics and Others, Home); Source Type (AIH - Husband, AID - Donor); Technique (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination, Intratubal Insemination) and Geography” research report to the Life Sciences category of its store.





Global Artificial Insemination Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Genea Limited, Rinovum Women's Health LLC, Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, Irvine Scientific, Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical PLC, Interra Cognita, Gynemed, and inSEM Fertility Solutions are among the key players operating in the artificial insemination market. These companies have a widespread presence worldwide, which provides lucrative opportunities to serve many customers and expand the market.





Growing Rate of Infertility to Drive Artificial Insemination Market

Infertility affects a significant portion of the global population and is caused by a variety of factors, including age, lifestyle factors, and underlying health conditions. As the global population continues to age and more couples delay starting families, the incidence of infertility is expected to rise, driving demand for artificial insemination. Additionally, increasing awareness about fertility treatments and the availability of more effective and efficient procedures are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, advancements in technology have made artificial insemination more accessible and effective, further contributing to its growing popularity. For example, the development of home artificial insemination kits has made the procedure more convenient and cost-effective, allowing more couples to access fertility treatments. Additionally, advances in sperm selection techniques, such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), have made artificial insemination a more viable option for couples facing male fertility issues. These technological advancements have improved the success rates of artificial insemination, further driving growth in the market. As a result, the growing rate of infertility is expected to continue driving growth in the artificial insemination market in the coming years.





Global Artificial Insemination Market: Segmental Overview

The global artificial insemination market is segmented on the product type, end user, source type, and technique. Based on technique, the market is divided into Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal and Intratubal Insemination. Based on product type, the market is classified as Insemination Kits, Home Conception Devices, and accessories. Based on end user, the market is classified as Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Clinics, and Others. Based on source type, the market is segmented into AIH – Husband (Homogenous) and AID – Donor (Heterogenous).

Based on product type, the market is classified as Insemination Kits, Home Conception Devices, and accessories. Home conception device is anticipated to show high growth rate. The increasing popularity of home artificial insemination kits, which allow couples to perform the procedure in the privacy of their own home, is also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment. Overall, the home conception devices segment is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for donor sperm, and growing acceptance of single parenthood and same-sex couples.





One of the key insights in the artificial insemination market is the increasing demand for home artificial insemination kits. This trend is driven by factors such as convenience, privacy, and cost-effectiveness. Home artificial insemination kits allow couples to perform the procedure in the comfort of their own home, avoiding the need to travel to a clinic. Additionally, these kits are more affordable than traditional artificial insemination procedures performed in a clinic setting, making them a popular option for many couples.

Another key insight in the artificial insemination market is the growing popularity of intrauterine insemination (IUI) as a first-line fertility treatment. IUI is a type of artificial insemination that involves the insertion of sperm directly into the uterus, increasing the chances of fertilization. The procedure is less invasive and less expensive than other fertility treatments, making it an attractive option for many couples. Additionally, advances in technology have made IUI a more effective and efficient procedure, further contributing to its growing popularity. As a result, the demand for IUI is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driving growth in the artificial insemination market.









