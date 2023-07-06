Biomaterials Market Revenue Report, Growth Projections During 2023-2028, Strategic Developments, Global Analysis and Forecasts by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners adds " Biomaterials Market Size, Share & Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural); Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology)” research report to the Life Sciences category of its store.





Global Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Zimmer Biomet; DePuy Synthes; Orthovita, Inc; Invibio Ltd; Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials; CAM Bioceramics B.V; Covalon Technologies Ltd; DSM; Evonik Industries AG; and Corbion NV are among the key players operating in the biomaterials market. These companies have a widespread presence worldwide, which provides lucrative opportunities to serve a large number of customers and expand the market.





Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular to Drive the Global Biomaterials Market Growth:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the biomaterials market. Biomaterials are synthetic or natural materials used to replace or repair damaged tissues and organs in the body. They are widely used in the cardiovascular field to develop stents, heart valves, and other medical devices.

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing due to factors such as unhealthy lifestyle choices, aging populations, and rising obesity rates. As a result, there is a growing demand for biomaterials that can help improve the outcomes of cardiovascular treatments and surgeries.

In addition, technological advancements in biomaterials, such as the development of biodegradable and bioresorbable materials, are expected to further drive the growth of the biomaterials market in the coming years. These materials are designed to degrade over time, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes.

Furthermore, the growing demand for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering is expected to fuel the growth of the biomaterials market. Biomaterials play a crucial role in these fields by providing the necessary scaffolds and matrices for the growth and regeneration of tissues and organs.

Overall, the biomaterials market is expected to continue to grow as the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions increases and as the demand for advanced medical devices and regenerative therapies continues to rise.





Global Biomaterials Market: Segmental Overview

The global biomaterials market is bifurcated based on type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, dental, wound healing, neurological disorders, tissue engineering, ophthalmology, and others.

Based on application, the ophthalmology segment held a substantial share of the market. Ophthalmology is a crucial factor in driving the growth of the biomaterials market due to the increasing demand for the treatment of eye disorders, the collaboration between ophthalmologists and material scientists for research and development of new biomaterials, the emergence of new technologies that require innovative biomaterials, and the education and awareness provided by ophthalmologists to patients about the benefits of using biomaterials. As the field of ophthalmology continues to advance, the demand for biomaterials is expected to increase, leading to more innovation and growth in the biomaterials market.





The biomaterials market deals with materials utilized to replace or repair damaged or diseased tissues in the human body. Biomaterials are used in various medical applications, such as orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, and wound healing. The growing demand for implantable devices, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in biomaterials technology are key drivers of the biomaterials market.

One of the latest trends in the biomaterials market is the development of biodegradable and bioresorbable materials. Biodegradable materials are designed to break down and be absorbed by the body over time, whereas bioresorbable materials are designed to dissolve gradually and be absorbed by the body without leaving any residue. These materials are beneficial in applications where temporary support is needed, such as bone healing and tissue regeneration.

Another trend in the biomaterials market is the increasing use of 3D printing technology. 3D printing allows to produce complex shapes and structures, which is particularly useful in orthopedics and tissue engineering. Moreover, 3D printing allows for customizing implants and prosthetics to fit the patient's anatomy. This technology is expected to revolutionize the biomaterials market by reducing production costs and time and improving patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the biomaterials market is witnessing several trends driven by the need for improved patient outcomes, personalized medicine, and technological advancements. The development of biodegradable and bioresorbable materials and the increasing use of 3D printing technology are key trends anticipated to drive the market's growth in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for implantable devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the demand for biomaterials.









