Bamboos Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 18,440 Million by Rising at a CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bamboos market size is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 6,533.11 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 18,440 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The global industry is projected to grow due to increased investments in infrastructure development and rising consumer awareness of sustainable, durable, and eco-friendly products.



Governments worldwide have implemented initiatives to promote the cultivation and utilization of bamboo due to its economic and ecological advantages. Recent examples include the National Bamboo Policy in Kenya and the National Bamboo Mission in India, aimed at boosting bamboo production. This increased awareness of bamboo's benefits has led to a significant rise in its market penetration and adoption.

Curious about the effects of recent acquisitions in the Bamboos industry? Download your Sample Report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-347

The utilization of bamboo in various environmental applications, such as constructing watercraft and structures, is driven by its lightweight and superior strength compared to other woods. Bamboo is also easily shaped and machined for practical purposes. Moreover, the increasing demand for green construction in developed nations is expected to fuel the growing preference for bamboo, resulting in significant growth in the coming years.

Bamboo, a versatile and multipurpose forest product, plays a crucial role in global home and industrial economies. Its availability and adaptability make it suitable for various indoor and outdoor applications. Bamboo is considered an alternative to timber and industry feedstock, serving both advanced production and traditional cottage industries. With its wide range of applications, the demand for bamboo is expected to experience significant growth across all sectors in the foreseeable future.

The global population and urbanization are on the rise, leading to increased housing construction. Bamboo is widely used in the construction industry for various purposes, including equipment, flooring, and other materials. This growing construction trend is driving the expansion of the bamboo market.

Key Takeaways:

The market in China is projected to grow with a promising CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The demand for bamboos in United States is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to be worth USD 8540 million by end of the forecast period.

By end-use industry, pulp & paper segment is expected to generate demand with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

“Increasing use of bamboo as a substitute for timber and industrial feedstock is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” - comments an Analyst at FMI.

Buy Now Your Exclusive Report and Unveil the Spectacular Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/347

Competitive Landscape:

The market for bamboos is highly competitive, with various prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

The key industry players are Moso International BV, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd, Tengda Bamboo-Wood Co. Ltd., China Bamboo Textile Company Ltd., Bamboo Bio Composites Sdn Bhd, Southern Bamboo Inc., Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd., Higuera Hardwoods LLC, Dasso Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Company, Terragreen LLC, Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd., Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd, Bamboo Australia Pty. Ltd., Ecoplanet Bamboo, Smith & Fong Co. Inc., Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co. Ltd., Fujian Jianou Huayu Bamboo Industry Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Shanyou Industry Co. Ltd.

Some recent developments in this market:

In 2022, Libas Consumer Products Ltd revealed a rights issue and the launch of KNG, an organic innerwear brand made from bamboo.

In 2021, Nestlé announced plans to plant 3.5 million natural bamboo bunches and trees in the Philippines as part of their forestry program. This initiative aligns with Nestlé's goal of planting 200 million trees by 2030 and supports their strategy to promote regenerative agriculture, implement environmental alternatives to reduce carbon emissions, and work towards their net-zero target by 2050.

In June 2021, UK flooring products company Victoria PLC acquired Cali Bamboo Holdings for $76.1 million. This acquisition enabled Victoria to expand its distribution in the US, develop new products, and maintain a strong focus on products, people, and relationships.





Key Segments Profiled in the Industry:

By End Use Industry:

Wood and Furniture Timber Substitute Plywood Mat Boards Flooring Furniture Outdoor Decking

Construction Scaffolding Housing Roads

Food (bamboo shoots)

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Agriculture

Others (charcoal & handicrafts)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Unlock Bespoke Analysis: Request Customized Insights to Fuel Your Success in this Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-347

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global bamboos market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the bamboos market, the market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and region.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Bakuchiol Market Share: By 2023, the bakuchiol market is expected to be worth US$ 8.80 million and expand at a sizable CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Aluminum Market Size: Growth is attributed to the increasing use of aluminum in end-user industries. From 2018 to 2022, a CAGR of 4.2% was registered for the aluminum market.

UV Coatings Market Trends: The global UV coatings market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 4,065.94 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6,780 million by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Tile Adhesive Market Outlook: The global tile adhesive market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 2.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Nitric Acid Market Demand: The global nitric acid market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 30.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 42.7 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Melamine Pyrophosphate Market Growth: The global melamine pyrophosphate market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 324.65 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 580 million by 2033, and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6%.

Industrial Oil Market Type: Sales of industrial oil are projected to increase at an average CAGR of 3.5% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 92,575.6 million by 2033.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis Forecast: The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 1,159.5 million by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 672.4 million in 2023.

Transformer Oil Market Sale: Sales prospects of transformer oil are expected to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 7.9%, topping a valuation of US$ 9,243.2 million by 2033.

Advanced Ceramics Market Value: The market is a rapidly growing sector encompassing a wide range of ceramic materials with exceptional properties and performance characteristics.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/19/2424698/0/en/Bamboos-Market-Expanding-At-A-CAGR-Of-10-8-And-To-Increase-A-Valuation-Of-US-12-204-5-Mn-By-The-End-Of-2029.html