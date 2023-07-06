Global Coated Fabrics Market Size To Grow USD 35.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States , July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coated Fabrics Market Size to grow from USD 22.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 35.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Coated fabrics are specifically designed to enhance durability and provide resistance against various elements such as dust, water, oil, and other liquids. These fabrics undergo a process where they are covered, coated, or treated with materials such as rubber, varnish, lacquer, or thermoplastic coatings. The coating process involves applying these materials onto pile and smooth fabrics, and in some cases, porolon is incorporated to impart a softer texture to the coated fabrics.

Proper selection of protective clothing is crucial in providing protection against chemical materials and dangerous biological substances in everyday work environments. The rapid industrialization, driven by substantial investments in the manufacturing sector, coupled with strict government regulations imposed by organizations like NIOSH and OSHA regarding the use of protective gear, is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing in the market. Polyurethane coated fabrics are particularly advantageous for manufacturing high-altitude protective clothing, chemical protection clothing, and fire-retardant apparel due to their features such as resistance to high impact, flexibility at low temperatures, and durability in harsh weather conditions. As a result, the global coated fabrics market has witnessed significant growth. Chemical protective clothing is extensively utilized to defend against chemical and physical hazards, providing comprehensive body protection against harmful chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin.

The global coated fabric market revenue is significantly influenced by two primary factors: fluctuations in raw material prices and environmental concerns. Fabrics used in the production of coated fabrics are typically made from materials like polyester, nylon, cotton, rayon, and wool, each having different environmental impacts.

Polyester and nylon, for example, are derived from petrochemicals and are inherently unstable and non-biodegradable. The production of polyester involves the use of harmful chemicals, including carcinogens. If these chemicals are released into water or air without proper treatment, they can cause environmental damage.

These environmental concerns, combined with the fluctuating prices of raw materials, create challenges for the coated fabric market and impact its overall revenue. Efforts are being made to develop more sustainable alternatives and processes in order to mitigate the environmental impact of coated fabrics.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Coated Fabrics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Furniture, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Product Insights

The polymer coated fabrics segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global coated fabrics market is segmented into polymer coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, and fabric wall backed wall coverings. Among these, the polymer coated fabrics segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The expansion of the coated fabrics market can be attributed to the growing demand for airbags in automobiles and the increasing need for protective clothing. This rise in demand is particularly notable for polymer-coated fabrics, which are expected to experience a substantial increase in market demand over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the escalating automobile production in Asian countries like China and India. As these nations witness a surge in automotive manufacturing, the demand for polymer-coated fabrics utilized in various automotive applications is anticipated to witness significant growth.

The fabric backed wall covering segment, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the coated fabrics industry can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on eco-friendliness and sustainability. Many manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices by utilizing recycled rubber and other environmentally friendly materials to produce rubber coated fabrics. This approach helps to reduce the environmental impact of the coated fabrics by minimizing waste and promoting the reuse of materials. By incorporating recycled and sustainable materials, manufacturers contribute to a more eco-friendly and sustainable production process in the coated fabrics industry.

Application Insights

Transportation segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global coated fabrics market is segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, and others. Among these, the transportation segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. The growing demand for coated fabrics in the transportation sector can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there has been an increase in automobile sales in recent years, leading to higher demand for coated fabrics in the automotive industry. Coated fabrics are used in various applications such as upholstery, seat covers, and interior trims.

The industrial segment, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. It is primarily driven by the need for industrial curtains to partition different sections within factories and warehouses. These curtains are highly valued for their exceptional resistance to chemicals, dust, and other potential environmental risks, making them an ideal choice for maintaining a safe and controlled work environment.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the expanding automotive manufacturing sector in countries like China and India. Coated fabrics are extensively used in automotive interiors, seating, and other components, driving the demand for these materials in the region.

North America, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The demand for coated fabrics in the region has been greatly influenced by two key factors. Firstly, the increasing oil and gas activities have led to a heightened need for protective clothing applications. This includes protective clothing for workers in the industry who are exposed to various hazards. Additionally, the stringent regulations imposed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on protective clothing have further amplified the demand for coated fabrics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Coated Fabrics Market include Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Trelleborg Group, SergeFerrari Group, Low & Bonar, SRF Limited, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., SPRADLING GROUP, Cooley Group Holdings, Inc., Bo-Tex America, Mauritzon, Inc., Graniteville, Santex Rimar Group, ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, The Haartz Corporation, Heytex Gruppe, Morbern Europe, Obeikan Investment Group, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc. and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Coated Fabrics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Coated Fabrics Market, Product Analysis

Polymer Coated Fabrics

Rubber Coated Fabric

Fabric Backed Wall Coverings

Coated Fabrics Market, Application Analysis

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Furniture

Others

Coated Fabrics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



