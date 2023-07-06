Mycoplasma Testing Global Market to 2030: Rising Cell Culture Contamination Drives Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Microbial Culture), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period.

The major factors driving the expansion of market includes growing demand for mycoplasma testing in biomanufacturing, emerging economies, and growing pharmaceutical outsourcing. Additionally, the market's overall growth is driven by rising cell-line contamination and innovation & research in biological sciences.



Growing number of government initiatives to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also driving the market growth. The U. S. FDA proposed to remove a test for detecting mycoplasma within in vitro living cell cultures, as it can help identify only a single test method. These changes in biologics regulations are anticipated to improve specificity and sensitivity in mycoplasma detection tests, leading to introduction of new technologies in the industry. This is expected to create immense opportunities for key players in new product development.



The rates of M. pneumoniae positivity sharply decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak at the end of 2019. This was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's stringent regulations, which successfully stopped the spread of M. pneumonia. However, it is anticipated that M. pneumonia will expand even more throughout the research period following the relaxation of COVID-19 limits, which will have a positive impact on the mycoplasma testing market's growth.



Increasing investments in R&D have contributed significantly to the market's revenue growth. With rising healthcare expenditure, research activities in the life sciences industry are increasing significantly. The adoption of new technologies for drug discovery & development and innovations in cell culture technologies are driving the demand for mycoplasma tests. The high risk of cell culture contamination remains the primary factor expected to drive the mycoplasma testing market over the forecast period



Mycoplasma is estimated to contaminate around 15%-35% of all continuous cell cultures around the world. Out of over 190 known species of mycoplasma, only eight species are responsible for more than 95% of cell culture contamination. Poor cultural practices, aerosols, dust, and cross-contamination as a result of faulty or broken laminar flow are some of the factors responsible for an increase in the number of cell culture contamination events. Such factors are likely to drive the market demand for mycoplasma testing solutions.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Report Highlights

By product, kits and reagents dominated the market, and are anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to their widespread use in mycoplasma testing

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment held a largest share of 32.38% in 2022 which can be attributed to the technology's ability to give quick and precise findings

Ease of conducting the procedure and rapid detection are some of the major advantages offered by the PCR method

By application, the cell line testing segment held a largest share of 41.46% in 2022, owing to the increase in research projects being done in the field of cell culture

Mycoplasma contamination can cause alterations in cell culture metabolites and lead to development of toxins. This increases the importance of cell line testing and authentication in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

North America held the largest share of 39.08% in 2022. This is mostly attributed to the presence of significant market participants, as well as rising R&D spending and federal assistance

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the highest rate in a projected time period driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases with an aging population, rising awareness and others

