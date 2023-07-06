Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size To Worth USD 209.72 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size is to grow from USD 105.62 billion in 2022 to USD 209.72 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2111

Nutraceutical ingredients are bioactive compounds derived from natural sources, such as plants, animals, and microorganisms, that offer health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet or as dietary supplements. These ingredients are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, fatty acids, and dietary fibers. They can also possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting, or other therapeutic properties. Examples of nutraceutical ingredients include omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, polyphenols, and herbal extracts. The popularity of nutraceutical ingredients is growing rapidly, as they are being recognized for their potential to enhance overall well-being and prevent certain diseases. Extensive research is being conducted to explore their applications in promoting optimal health and combating chronic conditions.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for nutraceutical ingredients market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the nutraceutical ingredients market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Protein, EPA/DHA, Minerals, Fiber & Carbohydrates, and Others), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, and Animal Nutrition), By Form (Dry Form and Liquid Form), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2111

The protein ingredient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids, carotenoids, phytochemicals & plant extracts, protein, EPA/DHA, minerals, fiber & carbohydrates, and others. The protein ingredient segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors due to there is growing demand for protein-rich diets among consumers, driven by the increasing popularity of fitness and wellness trends. Additionally, proteins are essential for muscle building, weight management, and overall health, leading to a surge in demand. Moreover, protein ingredients find wide applications in various sectors, including food and beverages, sports nutrition, and dietary supplements, further contributing to their projected growth in the forecast period.

The dry-form segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the form type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into dry form and liquid form. The dry-form segment is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors because dry-form ingredients offer several advantages, such as longer shelf life, ease of storage and transportation, and convenience in the formulation. These factors make them highly desirable for various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. Additionally, the rising demand for convenience foods and ready-to-mix formulations further fuels the growth of the dry-form segment. Moreover, advancements in drying technologies and processes have improved the quality and stability of dry-form ingredients, making them more appealing to manufacturers and consumers alike.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2111

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth in the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. The region has a large and rapidly expanding population, which drives the demand for functional food and dietary supplements. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and improving living standards are enabling consumers to prioritize health and wellness, leading to increased adoption of nutraceutical ingredients. Moreover, growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region are driving the demand for these ingredients. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting a healthy lifestyle and the presence of key market players expanding their operations in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include BASF SE, ADM, Ingredion, DSM NV, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto, Roquette Freres, Arla Food Ingredients, Divis Laboratories, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Prinova Group, LLC, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Nutra Food Ingredients, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, Aurea Biolabs, AVT Natural Products Ltd. and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2111

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global nutraceutical ingredients market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Carotenoids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Protein

EPA/DHA

Minerals

Fiber & Carbohydrates

Others

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Animal Nutrition

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Cannabis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals & Tinctures), By Compound (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, and Balanced THC & CBD), By Application (Medical and Recreational), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/cannabis-market

Global Dairy Protein Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Whey Protein, Milk Protein Concentrate, and Others), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food and Beverages, Nutrition, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/dairy-protein-market

Japan Vegan Cheese Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Others), By Source (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Japan Vegan Cheese Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/japan-vegan-cheese-market

Europe Enhanced Water Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flavored, Plain), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), and Europe Enhanced Water Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/europe-enhanced-water-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter