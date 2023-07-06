Flexitanks Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 12.7% to Reach US$ 3.59 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent market report by Fact.MR, the size of the global Flexitanks Market reached US$ 964.37 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2018 to 2022. The market value of flexitank sales is expected to reach US$ 3.59 billion worldwide at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2033.



Flexitanks, commonly referred to as flexibags, are frequently used to ship commodities over international boundaries, including wines, juices, non-hazardous chemicals, and other products. They are made of many polyethylene layers, with a top layer of woven polypropylene. Large quantities of items, including industrial liquids, agricultural liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and food-grade liquids, can be transported with great success using them.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Flexitanks offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional shipping methods such as drums, IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers), and ISO tanks. The ability to transport larger volumes of liquids in a single flexitank shipment reduces transportation costs, making it an attractive option for various industries.

Moreover, Flexitanks are also seen as more environmentally friendly compared to other packaging options. They generate less waste, require fewer resources for production, and are recyclable, making them an appealing choice for companies aiming to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with sustainability goals.

Various geographies such as North America are a significant hub for international trade, with a rising volume of imports and exports. Flexitanks facilitate the transportation of liquids such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products, which aligns with the region's expanding global trade activities. For instance, demand for flexitanks in the US is expected to witness a market value of US $ 873 Mn by 2023 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Flexitanks offer logistical advantages, including easy handling, reduced loading and unloading times, and optimized storage space utilization. These factors contribute to improved supply chain management efficiency, which is a significant consideration for businesses seeking to streamline their operations.



Vital indicators shaping the Future of the Industry

The overall economic growth in various regions such as North America, including factors such as GDP growth, industrial production, and consumer spending, influences the demand for flexitanks. Additionally, changes in trade patterns, such as increased imports and exports of liquid products, impact the market's growth prospects.

Government regulations and industry standards related to liquid transportation, packaging, and safety play a crucial role in shaping the future of the flexitanks market. Compliance with regulations, including safety certifications and food-grade standards, can impact market growth and the adoption of flexitanks in various industries.

Advancements in flexitank technology, materials, and manufacturing processes can significantly impact the market. Innovations that improve the durability, safety, and efficiency of flexitanks, such as enhanced barrier properties, anti-static properties, or temperature-controlled capabilities, can drive future market growth.



Challenges hindering the market growth

The use of flexitanks requires a shift from traditional packaging methods such as drums, IBCs, and ISO tanks. Some industries and businesses may be resistant to change or hesitant to adopt new technologies, impeding the widespread adoption of flexitanks.

Moreover, many potential users may have limited awareness and understanding of the benefits and applications of flexitanks. Insufficient education about the advantages, proper handling, and safety considerations of flexitanks can be a barrier to their adoption in the market.

Also, compliance with regulatory standards and certifications can be a challenge for Flexitank manufacturers and users. Meeting safety requirements, food-grade certifications, and other industry-specific regulations can be complex and time-consuming, potentially discouraging some companies from adopting flexitanks.



Strategies for manufacturers/suppliers to scale in the market

Investing in research and development (R&D) helps manufacturers stay at the forefront of innovation and technology. By continuously improving their flexitank designs, materials, and manufacturing processes, companies can enhance product performance, durability, and safety. R&D investment can also lead to the development of specialized flexitanks for niche markets or unique liquid transport needs. For instance, Tank Container International (ICI) introduced a line of flexitanks in 2022 in the food and beverage sector. This also offers convenience for customers to deliver and receive liquids using flexitanks.



Key Companies Profiled

JF Hillebrand

Full-Pak

K Tank Supply Ltd.

Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

KriCon Group BV

TRUST Flexitanks

SIA Flexitanks

MY FlexiTank (MYF)

Yo Jet Plastics Packaging



Key Segments of Flexitanks Industry Research

By Product Type: Single Trip Multi Trip

By Application: Food Wine & Spirits Oils Chemicals Industrial Products Pharmaceutical Goods

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



