Adhesion Barriers Market revenue to cross USD 3 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adhesion barriers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 3 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022, backed by an increase in the number of patients suffering from adhesions after surgery. While adhesions can develop in all parts of the body, they most commonly occur in the thoracic, pelvic, and abdominal sections. It was observed that about 92% of patients who undergo abdominal or pelvic surgery develop abdominal adhesions after surgery. It has also been reported that abdominal adhesions occur in more than 9.5% of patients who have never had surgery.



Adhesion barriers are used to reduce the risk of post-operative adhesions by forming a physical barrier between tissues and organs and preventing them from sticking together. They also help to reduce the risk of infection and post-operative pain. Further, with the increasing numbers of surgeries and the prevalence of chronic conditions, the need for adhesion barriers is expected to increase, driving growth in market. There are more than 300 million major surgeries performed worldwide every year; roughly 45 million of them are in the U.S. and 25 million are in the European Union.





Global Adhesion Barriers Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth rate

The Film Formulation segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace

Market in Asia Pacific to experience the greatest growth

Increased Prevalence of Gynaecologic Diseases Necessitating More Gynaecological Surgeries to Boost Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts is driving the demand for gynecologic laparoscopy procedures. An estimated 97.1 Chinese women per 1,000 reported having one or more gynecological diseases. Reproductive disorders account for 53.0 percent of all disorders among 1,000 women in a year. Adnexal issues and fibroids were the two most prevalent conditions, with 16,6 and 9,2 cases per 1,000 women, respectively. Moreover, the minimally invasive nature of laparoscopic procedures, with minimal scarring, a lower risk of infection, and shorter recovery times, is resulting in increased adoption of these procedures. Adhesion barriers are used to prevent the formation of internal scar tissue, which can lead to a variety of issues, including pain, infection, and infertility. By preventing the formation of scar tissue, adhesion barriers can improve the outcome of gynecological surgeries and reduce the risk of complications.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Surgical Procedures and Sports-Related Injuries to Drive Market Growth in North America

The adhesion barriers market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the rising number of surgical procedures related to sports injuries, accidents, and orthopedic surgeries. As of 2021, there were about 370,750 injuries caused by bicycling in the United States and approximately 408,200 injuries caused by exercise. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs), mopeds, and minibikes caused 238,400 injuries, and skateboards, scooters, and hoverboards caused 245,170. The growing awareness of safety and the need to reduce the severity of injuries sustained during sports and recreational activities have led to an increased demand for adhesion barriers in the region. Adhesion barriers are used to reduce the risk of tissue damage and provide a protective cushion against impacts and abrasions experienced while participating in sports and recreational activities. Further, a growing number of surgeries, technological advancements, such as the development of sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers, as well as the growing number of elderly people with chronic diseases are expected to drive regional market growth.

Surge in Cases of Orthopedic Disorders Among Older People to Boost the Growth in The Asia Pacific Region

The adhesion barriers market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The rising disposable incomes, growing population, and increasing awareness among the public about health-related issues are the primary drivers of the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, is driving the demand for adhesion barriers as they are used to prevent infections and reduce the risk of post-operative complications. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders among older people and the growing number of orthopedic procedures are expected to fuel regional market growth. AIIMS' orthopedic division reported that over 0.29 million people undergo total knee replacements (TKRs) in India each year, which is approximately twice the number carried out five years ago. Also, a total of 1 billion Chinese suffer from joint arthritis, with 50% of them over the age of 60 and 50, 000 hip or knee arthroplasty procedures being carried out every year. Adhesion barriers are used in orthopedic surgeries to reduce the risk of post-operative adhesions, which are abnormal connections between tissues and organs. Adhesion barriers physically prevent these connections from forming, allowing the tissues to heal properly.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market, Segmentation by Application

Gynecological Surgeries

Abdominal Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Other Surgeries

The abdominal surgeries segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033 backed by the rising number of abdominal disorders and infections contributing to the increasing number of abdominal surgeries such as hernia surgery, appendectomy, colon/large bowel resections, cesarean sections (C-Section), and many more. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that cesarean sections have increased worldwide and now account for more than one in five deliveries (21%) worldwide. Abdominal disorders and infections are becoming increasingly common owing to lifestyle changes, such as poor diet and lack of exercise. As a result, more and more individuals are having to resort to abdominal surgeries, which is driving up the revenue of the abdominal surgeries segment.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market, Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Film Formulation

Gel Formulation

Liquid Formulation

The film formulation segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033 owing to the increase in seprafilm sales and the growing demand for seprafilm in laparoscopic surgeries along with the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, Seprafilm's unique properties, such as its ability to reduce adhesions and its compatibility with a variety of instruments, have contributed to the segment's rapid growth. Film adhesion barriers are composed of biocompatible polymers that form a protective barrier between tissues, preventing them from sticking together and forming adhesions. This is especially useful in highly complex surgeries, where adhesions can be a major risk factor for postoperative complications. Furthermore, the film helps prevent infection by maintaining a sterile environment, and it also helps prevent scarring. This, in turn, can reduce the number of reoperations needed, which is expected to increase demand for the film over the forecast period. It was observed that Seprafilm reduced the rate of recurrence of small bowel obstructions by 46%, requiring fewer reoperations. Also, patients who were treated with Seprafilm had nearly 69% fewer adhesions than those who did not receive an adhesion barrier during their surgery to remove their ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market, Segmentation by Type

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

Natural Adhesion Barriers

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global adhesion barriers market that are profiled by Research Nester are PlantTech Medical GmbH, Terumo Corporation, SANOFI, Innocoll, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., AlloSource, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FzioMed, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Adhesion Barriers Market

An official opening of Terumo Cardiovascular's new production facility in La Lima, Cartago, Costa Rica, marked the official opening of Terumo's newest production facility. The new facility will increase Terumo's capacity to manufacture cardiovascular products, allowing the company to better serve its customers and meet the increasing demand for its products.

Sanofi announced a collaboration with McLaren Racing to increase manufacturing efficiency and performance in order to achieve top-tier standards of manufacturing excellence. By leveraging McLaren Racing's expertise in engineering and data analytics and Sanofi's knowledge of manufacturing processes, the two companies aim to optimize Sanofi's manufacturing processes and increase productivity.

