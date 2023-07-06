Notice of Release of Barrick’s Second Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.
- Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
July 13, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
- Q2 Results release
August 8, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
- Q2 Results live presentation and webinar
August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
Go to the webinar
- Conference call linked to webinar
August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0205.
The Q2 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com