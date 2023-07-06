Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market to 2030: Technological Advancements Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-use (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities, Clinical Research Institutes), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infertility treatment devices and equipment market size is expected to reach USD 555.2 million by 2030.It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period.

The key factors driving the market growth include an increase in the prevalence of infertility in both sexes, as well as the rapid growth of government-funded fertility clinics and infertility treatments, high adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), and an increase in the number of fertility clinics year over year.



High adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is a significant driver in the market for infertility treatment devices & equipment. The increasing awareness and acceptance of ART is a major factor that has led to a surge in demand for these procedures.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of ART has doubled in the past decade in the U.S. alone.



The number of medical centers providing infertility treatment has increased over the past few years due to an increase in the prevalence of infertility cases around the world. Intensive treatments, such as IVF and insemination, are performed in fertility clinics.

These clinics also perform sperm washing, a process to prepare a sperm sample for insemination by eliminating impurities from the semen, which helps increase the chances of conception. Patients can receive counseling in specialized fertility clinics.

Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Report Highlights

Sperm separation devices held the largest market share of approximately 18% in the type segment in 2022. Sperm separation devices are used in most ART treatments, such as IVF and artificial insemination

Fertility clinics led the end-use segment with a dominant revenue share in 2022 and this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. Fertility clinics offer specialized treatments, completely focusing on infertility issues, as compared to hospitals

Europe held the leading regional share of almost 40% in 2022, as the fertility rate in the region has been decreasing over the years. Delays in pregnancy and lifestyle changes are among the factors contributing to this decline

The demand for ART treatments is expected to grow exponentially in Asia Pacific, owing to the rise of fertility tourism, an increase in the number of international players focusing on entering the market in economically developing countries, and changing regulatory landscape

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $249.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $555.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

