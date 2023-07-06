Lilium completes final audit in major step towards achieving EASA Design Organization Approval

MUNICH, Germany, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, announced today that it has successfully completed the fourth and final Design Organization Approval (“DOA”) audit by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (“EASA”).



The successful completion of the DOA audit is a key milestone in Lilium’s progress towards becoming an EASA DOA holder, a requirement for aircraft manufacturers, and demonstrates that Lilium has the necessary organization, procedures, competencies, and resources to design and certify aircraft.

EASA grants DOA holders’ special privileges. In particular DOA holders can a) have compliance documents accepted by EASA without further verification and b) perform activities independently from EASA. In collaboration with EASA, Lilium is pursuing a DOA specifically tailored for eVTOL and electric propulsion certification.

“In simple terms, a Design Organisation Approval can be thought of as a ‘licence to operate.’ An aerospace company in Europe can neither hold a Type Certificate, nor undertake or approve design activity without having a DOA. Successfully completing the fourth and final DOA Audit pays tribute to the calibre of our team and the rigour of our design processes,” said Alastair McIntosh, Lilium Chief Technology Officer.

Lilium applied for EASA DOA in 2017 and has since been working to develop, implement, and demonstrate the appropriate systems and resources. Having completed this fourth EASA audit, Lilium will now enter the final phase of the DOA process – the follow up and closure of outstanding actions and administrative steps to complete the process. Satisfactory conclusion of this phase leads to the issuance of the DOA certificate, targeted for later this year.

In parallel with the ongoing DOA process, Lilium continues to make substantial progress towards type certification of its Lilium Jet. Lilium was awarded its EASA certification basis for the Lilium Jet in 2020. EASA’s requirements (“SC-VTOL”), published in 2019 after extensive industry consultation, represent the highest safety objectives globally for eVTOL aircraft. As previously announced, Lilium has submitted 100% of its proposed certification plans for the Lilium Jet, with 78% of the Means of Compliance agreed or accepted.

The FAA issued its G-1 for the Lilium Jet last month, making Lilium the only eVTOL manufacturer with both an EASA and FAA certification basis for a powered lift eVTOL aircraft.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

