Healixa Inc. Completes Global AquaDuct® Deposition Water Harvesting™ Technology Beta Development Program and Commences Pre-Commercialization Testing Program

New York, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. ( OTC: EMOR ) ("Healixa" or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water, health-tech, and green-tech industries, today announced that it has completed the beta development of its proprietary Global AquaDuct® , Deposition Water Harvesting™ (“DWH™) technology, significantly advancing its global commercialization plans.

Global AquaDuct®, Healixa’s unique atmospheric water harvesting (“AWH”) technology, can produce potable water directly from the earth’s atmosphere by leveraging multiple advancements including its novel thermal deposition technology. Healixa’s DWH™ technology directly addresses challenges that have previously stifled adoption of atmospheric water generation solutions, specifically delivering substantially improved operational performance including energy efficiency, no relative humidity dependency, and substantial reliable yields. To date, Healixa has already received over $ 75,000,000 in order indications for Global AquaDuct®.

“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of our Global AquaDuct® development program, our latest commercialization milestone. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, we are able to enter the next phase of our strategic plan for Global AquaDuct® which includes critical pre-production testing and confirmation of its water quality,” said Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. “Based upon our rigorous internal development and testing regiments, we are confident in the performance and capabilities of our Global AquaDuct™ platform and are looking forward to the opportunity to deploy our initial pre-production units into the field.”



The next phase of the Global AquaDuct™ commercialization plan involves rigorous final internal production testing and the critically important water quality evaluation conducted by an independent, third-party laboratory. Upon receipt of satisfactory water quality results, the Company anticipates quickly beginning building additional beta units for in-the-field beta testing of Global AquaDuct® with potential customers and partners in early fall.

