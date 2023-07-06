Conjugation and Labeling Services Market 2023 - Antibodies Segment Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share | Reveals Latets InsightAce Survey

Jersey City, NJ, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on “ Global Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Molecules (Proteins, Peptides, Small Molecules, Antibodies, Other Molecules), By Molecular Conjugates/Labels (Polymers, Haptens, Enzymes, Fluorescent Tags, Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates, Quantum Dots, Isotopes, Other Molecular Conjugates/Labels)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Conjugation and Labeling Services Market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Labeling techniques involve the covalent binding of different molecules, including biotin, reporter enzymes, fluorophores, and radioactive isotopes, to a target protein or nucleotide sequence. While several types of labels are available, their different uses are preferable for specific applications.





Many drug research and development organizations lack expertise in bioconjugation chemistry, in-house capacity, and advanced bioconjugation technologies crucial to the synthesis process. Several organizations choose to outsource their antibody conjugation and protein labeling services to leverage the experience and expertise of the providers. These events will support business growth by providing protein labeling, immunotherapy and immunotherapy services to the CROs.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted product sales due to decreased hospital visits and lower diagnosis rates.

Key developments in the market:

In March 2023, Bachem signed a new framework agreement to provide large volumes of peptides following a joint development project.

In July 2018, AltaBioscience partnered with Life Science Group Ltd. to supply a full range of custom antibody generation & associated services.

Some of the prominent players in the Conjugation and Labeling Services Market are:



AltaBioscience

Bachem

Bio-Synthesis

Cayman Chemical

CliniSciences

Eurogentec

GBI

Mimotopes

Peptide Institute

piCHEM

Other Prominent Players

Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.62 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Molecules, By Molecular Conjugates/Labels Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape AltaBioscience, Bachem, Bio-Synthesis, Cayman Chemical, CliniSciences, Eurogentec, GBI, Mimotopes, Peptide Institute, piCHEM, and Others Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.





Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

Major driving factors of the conjugation and labeling services market are the increasing demand for therapeutic drugs, the high incidence of cancer, and rising R&D investments. Also, the rising number of pharmaceutical drug innovations is anticipated to fuel the conjugation and labeling services market growth in the near future. There will be rapid approval of peptide drug conjugates in treating cancers in the coming days due to the robust clinical pipeline of drugs. Moreover, advanced medical technology and the health-conscious public enhance business growth.

In Addition, conjugation and labeling services are expected to be driven by the surging partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions of market players.

Challenges:

Label-free techniques are preferred over labeled techniques because of their drawbacks, such as wet-lab complexity and flexibility. Additionally, the high-cost bioconjugation techniques limit the market growth.

Regional Trends:

North America holds the maximum market share due to the increased government investments in the healthcare sector, rapid adaption of advanced technologies, and the high prevalence of cancer. Due to factors such as well-established research facilities for the development of innovative drugs, and preclinical research, the United States has the largest market share in the North American region.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Molecules

Proteins

Peptides

Small Molecules

Antibodies

Other Molecules

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Molecular Conjugates/Labels

Polymers

Haptens

Enzymes

Fluorescent Tags

Bead Coupling / Particle Conjugates

Quantum Dots

Isotopes

Other Molecular Conjugates/Labels

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Conjugation and Labeling Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





