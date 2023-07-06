Homeside Properties Volunteers At North Fulton Community Charities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties (HP), an Associa company and leading provider of HOA and condominium management services throughout the Metro-Atlanta area, recently volunteered with North Fulton Community Charities in Roswell. Some HP volunteers spent their shifts receiving, counting, and organizing donations in the warehouse. Other team members helped stock and organize merchandise in the thrift store.

Since 1983, North Fulton Community Charities has worked to address homelessness and hunger in North Fulton. During that time, the organization’s programs and services have grown to meet the challenges of local residents needing short-term assistance. Services they offer include workforce development programs, social services guidance, clothing assistance, and a food pantry. In addition, a thrift shop offers bargain prices on household goods, furniture, and other items. To learn more about how you can help, please visit https://nfcchelp.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Homelessness and hunger continue to be a concern for so many of the communities in which we live and work,” said Homeside Properties Branch President James Arterbury. “We are proud to lend a hand to those in need.”

