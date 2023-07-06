Company Distilling Celebrates One Year Since Opening, Invites You to Gather Around 

Townsend, Tennessee, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been a year since Company Distilling opened two tasting rooms, one in the smoky mountains of East Tennessee and the other a short drive south of Nashville in Middle Tennessee—the Townsend Distillery, a newly constructed location in East Tennessee, opened officially on July 8, 2022. Company’s Middle Tennessee location re-opened in August of last year after a merger with H Clark Distillery in Thompson’s Station, TN.

“The past year has flown by,” said Master Distiller & Founder, Jeff Arnett. “We have enjoyed sharing our story and communities with locals and visitors from all over the world. It has been both a rewarding and challenging experience and we cannot wait to continue to produce high-quality spirits and places worth gathering around.”

The celebratory weekend will kick off at the Townsend, TN, location, just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance, on Friday, July 21, at 11:00 am ET. Some of the highlights of the day include a new beer release (Summer IPA), BBQ, live music, a birthday drink special, tours, axe throwing, bottle signing and photo opportunities with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, on-site screen printing, and a special pop-up event in partnership with One Knoxville Soccer Club.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better community partner in Company Distilling,” said Kim Mitchell, Director of Tourism for Blount Partnership. “It has been fun to watch them grow, but also to see the relationships they have cultivated over the past year. They are truly a one-of-a-kind team. I am so excited to celebrate their success alongside them.”

The celebration continues in Thompson’s Station on Saturday, July 22nd starting at noon CT. Guests can enjoy live music, cocktails, and s’mores throughout the day, tour the production facility, as well as meet and greet with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. A pop-up cigar bar, embroidery and jewelry shops will be on-site to round out the celebration.

"Company Distilling has been a welcomed addition to the whiskey story in Williamson County," said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Haley Thornton. "What started in Thompson's Station with H Clark Distillery has continued to grow as Company and has become a place to find great spirits, music, and an inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike to gather. We celebrate the successes of this first year with them and look forward to many more to come.”

Plan to spend the weekend with your best company in Townsend and Thompson's Station, TN. For a full schedule of the weekend's events, visit CompanyDistilling.com/events. You can also listen to Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett recap the past year on their recent Distilling Greatness podcast with East Tennessee journalist Beth Haynes.



