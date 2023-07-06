IGadgets Collaborates with Lumaflex to Market the World's First Portable, Waterproof, Flexible Red Light Therapy Device

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets announces a collaboration with Lumaflex, the creator of the world's first portable, waterproof red light therapy device. IGadgets has been engaged to help this original start-up market their innovative wellness solution.



Lumaflex was designed for improving people's lives through innovative wellness solutions. A team of experts combined their knowledge of red-light therapy and advanced technology to create a revolutionary product. Inspired by the potential of light therapy, Lumaflex aims to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

It is a state-of-the-art red light therapy device designed to enhance muscle recovery, alleviate pain, and promote overall wellness. Red and infrared light technology is FDA cleared for pain relief and muscle recovery. Body Pro provides a targeted treatment that you can use at your convenience and perfectly amends your doctor sessions to speed up your process. Build Muscle, treat injuries and relief pain.

Being exposed to red and infrared light, it can unlock the body's innate healing potential. This light therapy stimulates blood flow and activates the mitochondria, leading to the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate). ATP serves as a powerful cellular supplement, energizing the cells and enabling them to rejuvenate and recover effectively. This process, known as PBM (PhotoBioModulation), results in accelerated recovery, enhanced muscle growth, pain relief, and even supports the breakdown of fat tissues.

Red light therapy is adopted by professional athletes and trainers to get the most out of their bodies in terms of performance and recovery. Studies have shown people using light therapy have improvements of muscle growth of 50% greater than those with muscle training alone.

Lumaflex improves sports performance by promoting faster muscle recovery, accelerating progress in the gym, on the field, or on the track, and treating muscle and joint injuries and chronic pain with red light therapy, which provides rapid pain relief and proven results in 6 weeks. Red light treatment revitalizes the body by increasing energy, stimulating blood circulation, and promoting general well-being for a healthier, more energized body.

Lumaflex’s fully adaptable design enables precise targeting of certain locations. Advanced LED technology is used for accurate and effective light treatment. Its lightweight and mobility also make it ideal for usage at home, the gym, or on the road. Lumaflex's waterproof design allows it to be used safely during workouts or in the shower. Individual settings can be customized to meet individual requirements and tastes.

About Lumaflex

Lumaflex is the creator of the world's first portable, flexible, waterproof red light therapy device. The ultimate solution for unlocking your true fitness and wellness potential, Lumaflex delivers cutting-edge red light therapy technology to accelerate muscle recovery, relieve pain, and enhance athletic performance. Experience the power of Lumaflex to revitalize your body, improve well-being, and achieve peak performance. With Lumaflex, the life-changing benefits of red light therapy are becoming accessible to people worldwide, without the costs and inconvenience of traditional clinic-based treatment. Take control of your health and fitness with Lumaflex.

For further information please contact:

info@lumaflex.com

Or visit Lumaflex.com or follow Lumaflex on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter or check the Lumaflex campaign page here.

