Aqua Security Appoints Former Microsoft Azure Executive as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced the appointment of Gilad Elyashar as chief product officer. Elyashar will be Aqua’s first chief product officer responsible for leading the product management organization from strategy to execution. Working closely with Aqua’s customers and Aqua’s technology team, he will guide the evolution of the company’s award-winning Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP).



“Joining Aqua was a simple choice for me,” said Elyashar. “My experience in working with hundreds of enterprise customers has proven that they are looking for a consolidated, unified CNAPP. We are witnessing the emergence of a new market and a major change as security teams and development teams alike must work together to solve this problem. And while there are many vendors who offer pieces of a solution, Aqua is unique in the market as the only one to bring all of the building blocks together into one comprehensive cloud security platform.”

Elyashar is an experienced product management leader with over 15 years of proven leadership in guiding large product management teams. He spent 15 years with Microsoft where he most recently served as partner director of product management, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, building the company’s first CNAPP. He has successfully built and launched products, teams, and processes from incubation to growth and massive scale.

“From day one, our vision has been to deliver a complete end-to-end security solution – from code to cloud and back – in one holistic platform,” said Amir Jerbi, co-founder and CTO, Aqua Security. “Customers have a real and immediate pain as they address cloud security with dozens of disparate tools. Gilad understands these challenges and will bring the experience, the passion and customer-centric approach to help us carry forward the world’s leading CNAPP solution.”

Elyashar’s appointment is the next step in elevating product innovation and continuing to build enterprise solutions across supply chain security, risk posture management and workload protection. This appointment comes on the heels of top accolades including being named the Best Cloud Native Security Solution by TechStrong Group, being named a leader and outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security , and earning a finalist spot in the SC Media Awards for Best Cloud Security Posture Management Solution (winners not yet announced).

“The Cloud Security space has undergone momentous growth in the past few years with numerous vendors emerging with various capabilities,” said Elyashar. “The next wave of evolution for this market will see consolidation of discrete capabilities into holistic cloud security solutions, and only a few mega players will remain. There’s no doubt that Aqua will emerge as the dominant leader, and I am thrilled to help drive its continued success.”

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from dev to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .