Daré Bioscience Announces Upcoming Webinar to Review Additional Data from Exploratory Phase 2b RESPOND Study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% in Women with Female Sexual Arousal Disorder

Webinar to be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT



Webinar to include presentations by Daré management and key opinion leaders in reproductive and sexual medicine

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review additional data from its exploratory Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% in women with female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD). In addition to the data presentation, the webinar will include discussions on the diagnosis and treatment of FSAD, the unmet medical need among women and the market opportunity for a pharmacologic treatment for FSAD. Daré and its collaborator, Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC, a Cambridge, MA based novel topical drug delivery company, previously announced positive topline data from the study.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience, will host the webinar and will be joined by:

Sheryl A. Kingsberg, PhD, Division Chief of Behavioral Medicine, Department of OBGYN, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Ohio, and Past President of The International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH), as well as Past President of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and

James A. Simon. M.D., CCD, NCMP, IF, FACOG, Clinical Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, George Washington University and President and Medical Director of IntimMedicine Specialists®, as well as Past President of each of NAMS and ISSWSH.

A link to access the live webinar will be available under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay will be available under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com until September 1, 2023.

About FSAD and Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%

FSAD is a condition characterized primarily by a persistent or recurrent inability to attain or maintain sufficient genital arousal (an adequate lubrication-swelling response) during sexual activity, frequently resulting in distress or interpersonal difficulty, and, of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, FSAD is most analogous to erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. As with ED in men, FSAD is associated with insufficient blood flow to the genitalia.

Sildenafil, a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, is the active ingredient in a tablet for oral administration currently marketed under the brand name Viagra® for the treatment of ED in men. Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% (Sildenafil Cream) is an investigational, proprietary cream formulation of sildenafil designed for topical administration to the vulvar-vaginal tissue to increase genital blood flow and provide improvements in the female genital arousal response, while avoiding systemic side effects observed with oral formulations of sildenafil. If development is successful, Sildenafil Cream has the potential to be the first FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment for FSAD.

Market research suggests that 16% of women in the U.S. ages 21 to 60, or approximately 10 million women, are distressed from experiencing symptoms associated with FSAD, including lack of or low sexual arousal, and are actively seeking solutions to improve their condition. In comparison, the prevalence of complete ED in men is estimated to be about 5% of men at age 40, increasing to about 15% at age 70.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

