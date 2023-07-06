Military Sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Military Sensors Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (Hardware, Software), by Platform (Airborne & Space, Naval, Land), by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication & Navigation, Combat System, Electronic Warfare, Target Recognition System, Command & Control, Weapon and Fire Control System, Others), by Sensor Type (Imaging Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Torque Sensors, Speed-Sensors, Position Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military sensors market is expected to surpass US$11.80 billion in 2022. The market is projected to reach a market value of US$23.05 billion by 2033.

Development in Military Sensor Technology to Open New Avenues for the Industry

Radar technology has evolved significantly in recent years, with improved resolution and range capabilities, as well as the ability to detect stealth aircraft and other objects that may be difficult to spot with traditional radar. There have been significant advancements in military radar technology in recent years, including the development of new sensors.

Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars use thousands of small transmit/receive modules to dynamically adjust the radar beam, providing improved detection, tracking, and accuracy. Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistors offer higher power efficiency, smaller size, and higher frequency capability, making them ideal for use in radar systems.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Military Sensors Market?

The pandemic caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, including those related to the military sensors industry. Restrictions on international travel, lockdown measures, and factory closures led to delays in the production and delivery of sensor components. This resulted in supply chain bottlenecks and affected the timely completion of military sensor projects. Governments around the world faced increased financial pressure due to the pandemic's economic fallout. Many countries redirected resources towards healthcare, relief measures, and economic recovery, leading to budgetary constraints in defense spending. As a result, some military sensor projects may have been delayed, scaled back, or put on hold due to reduced funding availability.

The focus of military operations and deployments shifted during the pandemic. Many countries directed their military resources and personnel towards supporting civil authorities in pandemic response efforts, such as setting up field hospitals, assisting with logistics, and enforcing lockdown measures. This shift in priorities could have affected the deployment and development of certain types of military sensors. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and remote capabilities across various industries, including the military. This digital transformation could impact the development and integration of sensors within military systems. For instance, there may be increased emphasis on networked sensors, data analytics, and unmanned systems to enhance situational awareness and reduce the need for human proximity in certain operations.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Light Detection and Ranging and Biometric Sensors to Drive the Market

LIDAR technology uses lasers to create detailed 3D maps of terrain, buildings, and other objects. This can be used for reconnaissance and targeting purposes, as well as for detecting obstacles and navigating in low-light conditions. As technology continues to improve and costs decrease, the applications of LiDAR are likely to increase dramatically. At the Sensors Converge 2022 conference, LiDAR companies demonstrated amazing technology for applications that include automobiles, robots, drones, smart cities, logistics, and even road repairs. Biometric sensors can be used to identify individuals based on their unique physiological or behavioural characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial features, or gait patterns. This can be useful for identifying potential threats or suspects.

Advancement in Sensor Technology to Boost Military Sensor Industry

Rapid advancement of sensor technology, such as the miniaturization of sensors and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), has led to new capabilities, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots. These technologies can provide new ways of gathering intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and can even carry out missions independently, reducing the risk to human personnel. Therefore, it is no surprise that military spending on sensor technology has increased in recent years. This trend is likely to continue as sensors become more advanced, and their applications become more diverse. However, there are also concerns about the ethical implications of using such technologies, particularly regarding privacy and human rights, which will need to be addressed as sensor technology continues to evolve.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Use of UAV in Warfare to Open New Opportunities in Future

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare. They offer numerous advantages, including the ability to conduct reconnaissance, gather intelligence, and carry out precision strikes without putting human pilots at risk. As a result, many militaries around the world are investing in UAV technology and incorporating them into their strategies. One of the main benefits of UAVs is their ability to provide real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. They can be equipped with high-resolution cameras and other sensors that allow them to collect detailed information on enemy positions, movements, and activities. This information can then be used to plan and execute more effective military operations.

Increasing Use of Military Sensors in Border Security

The use of military sensors in border security has become increasingly common in recent years. Military sensors are used to detect and track movements of people, vehicles, and animals across borders. These sensors can be used to identify potential threats, such as smugglers, terrorists, or illegal immigrants.

Some examples of military sensors used for border security include radar systems, infrared cameras, acoustic sensors, and seismic sensors. These sensors are often combined with other technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to create a comprehensive border surveillance system.

There are several advantages to using military sensors in border security. First, they can cover a large area and detect activity in remote areas where human patrols may not be feasible. Second, they can operate in all weather conditions, including low visibility or darkness. Third, they can provide real-time data to border security personnel, allowing them to quickly respond to any potential threats.

Competitive Landscape

Global military sensor market is competitive in nature. Large number of well-established and small scale companies are operating in this industry. Some leading companies engaged in this industry are General Electric Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International , BAE Systems, Thales, TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, KONGSBERG, Ultra, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Stellar Technology, Rock West Solutions, Lucius & Baer GmbH, VectorNav, Microflown AVISA, Viooa Imaging Technology, and Aerosonic, LLC. Companies are adopting different strategies such as new sensor technology development, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In March 2023, Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C), a leading provider of communication, command and control, and cybersecurity solutions for the defense industry, announced the addition of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) capability for its expeditionary SATCOM antenna and terminal solutions.

In July 2022, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, a segment of Crane Co successfully tested its new Wireless Tire Pressure Sensors on Boeing and Alaska Airlines’ 2021 737-9 eco Demonstrator program.

