Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market Analysis, US$ 528.25 Million Expected Valuation By 2030

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global I ntra A ortic B alloon P umps M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of unstable angina, myocardial infarction, and others are accelerating the demand for intra aortic balloon pumps, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of intra aortic balloon pumps product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the intra aortic balloon pumps market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 528.25 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 412.44 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of intra aortic balloon pumps in hopsitals, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the intra aortic balloon pumps market.

The key advantages related to the deployment of an intra aortic balloon pump include it enhances the blood flow to and from the heart. Moreover, intra aortic balloon pump minimizes the amount of energy the heart has to expend. Hence, the intra aortic balloon pump is an ideal solution for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). The rising prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) at the global level is fostering the demand for intra aortic balloon pumps to enable efficient treatment, thereby favoring the growth of the market.

The intra aortic balloon pump helps the heart indirectly by reducing the afterload and enhancing the diastolic aortic pressure. This increases the flow of the diastolic blood. The process results in efficient perfusion of the peripheral organ. As a result, intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP) are the ideal solution in hospitals for the treatment of heart-related diseases.

For instance, as of June 2023, the major hospitals dealing in the treatment of intra aortic balloon pumps in Mexico, include Hospital Real San Jose, Hospital San Jose Tecnologico de Monterrey, Hospital Galenia, and Hospital Zambrano Hellion, among others. Therefore, the increasing deployment of intra aortic balloon pumps is fostering the growth of the market.

Global Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 528.25 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 3.2% By Indication By Indication (Coronary Artery Diseases (Unstable Angina and Myocardial Infarction) and Chronic Heart Failure By End User Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Independent Catheterization Labs, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Teleflex Incorporated, Zeon Corporation, Tokai Medical Products, Inc., InterValve Medical Inc., Insightra Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, Terumo Medical Corporation, Avante Medical Solutions Ltd., Abiomed, and MERA

Global Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Indication, the coronary artery diseases segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The vital characteristics associated with intra aortic balloon pump (IABP) include designed and engineered for economy & simplicity, easy-to-connect horizontal ports, and superior clinical support, among others. These prominent features ensure that the blood flows efficiently to the heart. Thus, intra aortic balloon pumps enable superior accuracy in time for patients suffering from coronary artery diseases. Thus, the above benefits associated with aortic balloon pump boost the demand for intra aortic balloon pumps (IABP) to increase diastolic aortic pressure to improve blood flow, this, in turn, is accelerating the market growth.

Based on end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global intra aortic balloon pumps market growth during the forecast period. The intra aortic balloon pump (IABP) is beneficial for increasing cardiac output by approximately 40%. Intra aortic balloon pumps are placed intraoperatively for heart patients who are incapable of maintaining appropriate blood pressure. This results in superior efficient blood flow in the heart. Hence, intra aortic balloon pumps (IABP) are utilized in hospitals for high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Therefore, the increasing adoption of intra aortic balloon pumps in hospitals to ensure efficient treatment of unstable angina, heart attack, and others is fostering the growth of the market.

Based on region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth due to the presence of significant provider of heart related-diseases treatment and the well-established presence of intra aortic balloon pumps companies. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of heart attacks in the United States is accelerating the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 805,000 people in the United States suffer from heart attacks on an annual basis. Henceforth, the increase in the prevalence of heart-related diseases in the North American region is projected to positively impact the demand for intra aortic balloon pumps to enable efficient blood flow, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market in the long run.

Competitive Landscape

As per the study, the market is dominated by certain major companies such as Teleflex Incorporated, Zeon Corporation, Tokai Medical Products, Inc., and InterValve Medical Inc. which have a strong market position in current market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more durable, ensure superior functioning, and are cost-effective. Furthermore, the intra aortic balloon pump market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the growing investment in heart care hospitals in key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Johnson & Johnson, headquartered in the United States acquired Abiomed, based in Danvers, U.S. Abiomed is a United States-based manufacturer of intra aortic balloon pumps. The primary focus of Johnson & Johnson with this acquisition was to increase the market position in the global intra aortic balloon pumps market.

Key Market Takeaways

The global Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps market size is estimated to exceed USD 528.25 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

North America accounted for the highest market share at 39.78% and was valued at USD 164.07 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 211.19 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 70.50% during the base year of 2022.

Based on indication, the coronary artery diseases segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the intra aortic balloon pumps market statistics in 2022.

By end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

North America is expected to boost the market demand for intra aortic balloon pumps due to the increasing investments in the infrastructure for the treatment of heart related dieases in countries such as India, Japan, China, and others.

List of Major Global Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market:

Teleflex Incorporated

Zeon Corporation

Tokai Medical Products, Inc.

InterValve Medical Inc.

Insightra Medical, Inc.

Getinge AB

Terumo Medical Corporation

Avante Medical Solutions Ltd.

Abiomed

MERA

Global Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market Segmentation:

By Indication Coronary Artery Diseases Unstable Angina Myocardial Infarction Chronic Heart Failure

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Independent Catheterization Labs Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps Market Report

What was the market size of the intra aortic balloon pumps industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of intra aortic balloon pumps was USD 412.44 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the intra aortic balloon pumps industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of intra aortic balloon pumps will be expected to reach USD 528.25 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the intra aortic balloon Pumps market?

- Increasing adoption of intra aortic balloon pump (IABP) in hospitals.

What is the dominating segment in the intra aortic balloon pumps market by End User?

- In 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share of 28.05% in the overall intra aortic balloon pumps market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the intra aortic balloon pumps market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/intra-aortic-balloon-pumps-market

