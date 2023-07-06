Worksport Announces Strategic Partnership with McAllister & Quinn Set to Propel Federal Grants Acquisition and Strengthen Government Relations

West Seneca, New York, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) ("Worksport") is excited to announce their strategic business relationship with McAllister & Quinn. McAllister & Quinn is a federal government relations and grants consulting firm that serves as Worksport’s “boots on the ground” in Washington, DC.



McAllister & Quinn offers services to identify, strategically plan for, and pursue federal funding opportunities and advocate for federal policy issues aligned with Worksport’s strategic priorities and goals.

The government is continuing to make historic investments in advanced technology through programs such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. These programs and others like them have several focus areas, including:

Securing domestic manufacturing of critical technologies for decades to come, Reducing the environmental impact of conventionally hazardous manufacturing processes, and Bolstering the clean energy industry to ensure a sustainable future.



McAllister & Quinn’s strategic intelligence professionals provide targeted, timely, and actionable assessments of these federal funding trends and developments, including analyses of the annual budget and appropriations process; key R&D policy and legislative updates; landscape analyses for key priority areas; sponsor and program analyses; and daily monitoring of forecasted and new funding opportunities, requests for information, federal advisory committee meetings, and notices of funding opportunities.

"Partnering with McAllister & Quinn marks an exciting milestone for Worksport, equipping us to strategically navigate and capitalize on historic federal investment opportunities," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "This alliance fortifies our commitment to sustainable innovation and positions us to generate lasting, positive impacts on the communities we serve."

McAllister & Quinn tailors their analyses and reporting to issues of interest to Worksport and assists in evaluating and aligning Worksport initiatives with federal funding opportunities. The federal government’s investments also allows its funding recipients to have an opportunity to generate a lasting impact on the communities in which they reside. The Advanced Technology Practice at McAllister & Quinn is committed to having a positive impact in both Worksport’s business and the community they serve.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries.

