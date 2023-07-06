



Press Release no. 02/2023

cBrain to test F2 Climate Software with the Kenyan National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA)





Copenhagen, 6. July 2023





We are pleased to announce that cBrain has signed an agreement to deliver an F2 based environmental inspection solution for the Kenyan National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

This is the first project with NEMA. The project goal is to provide NEMA with a platform to manage environmental auditing. The project will serve as verification of how F2 Climate Software solutions delivered for the Danish environmental protection agency can be copied and adapted for NEMA and other environmental protection agencies.

The project scope includes that NEMA will go live with the adapted F2 solution, to ensure real working experiences. cBrain believes that a successful test with NEMA can pave the way to copy and adapt many of the other solutions already delivered for the Danish environmental protection agency.

The agreement with NENA shows that cBrain is executing the 2023-2025 year growth plan, where global reuse of F2 Climate Software is a core element.

---

Kenya and Denmark have a long tradition of strategic sector cooperation within the environmental protection area. This includes advice and knowledge transfer between the environmental protection agencies in Kenya and Denmark.

For several years cBrain has been building a presence in Kenya, in close collaboration with the Danish strategic sector cooperation under the Danish Foreign Ministry, the Danish Embassy in Nairobi and the Confederation of Danish Industry (“Dansk Industri”). This includes local cBrain representation in Nairobi.

As a first project in Kenya, cBrain has delivered a solution for a local Kenyan industry organization to support Extended Producer Responsibility. It is therefore an important next step for cBrain now to implement the F2 Climate Software with NEMA, thereby becoming a supplier for the Kenyan government.

The fight against climate change, including pollution and reduced biodiversity, is driven by government. But usually it takes a long time from political decision to execution because of a lack of supporting governmental IT systems.

The F2 standard software allows cBrain to quickly configure solutions that help government organizations to close the time gap from political decision to execution, and thereby accelerate climate action initiatives. This category of solutions is called F2 Climate software.

Standards and best practices can accelerate the deployment of governmental climate and environment programs. In close collaboration with government organizations, including the Danish EPA and the Danish Energy Agency, cBrain has therefore built a library of reusable F2 Climate Software solutions that can be copied and adapted at a high speed. This library is continuously expanding, and includes not only pre-configured software solutions, but also best practice governance and process descriptions which target specific climate focus areas.

Examples of essential digital functionalities that support digital climate action are grants management, permitting and inspections.

It is therefore very encouraging now to verify to what extend NEMA can directly benefit from and accelerate climate actions by reusing pre-configured inspection solutions from the F2 climate solutions library.





Best regards



Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO





















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

Attachment