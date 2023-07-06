6 July 2023

Biodexa Ltd

(“Biodexa” or the “Company”)

Publication of Manuscript from the PNOC015 (a.k.a. MTD-201) Study

in Patients with Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, is pleased to announce the publication of the results of an investigator-initiated Phase I study PNOC015 (also known as MTD-201) of MTX110 in the treatment of pediatric patients with DMG (formerly known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG) in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology (NCT 03566199).

The study recruited seven pediatric patients with confirmed diagnosis of DMG, after radiation therapy. Convection Enhanced Delivery (CED) of MTX110 at doses escalating from 30µM to 90μM was performed, with a total of 48 infusions across all patients. The study has demonstrated acceptable safety profile of the treatment (three patients reported dose-limiting toxicities) and encouraging efficacy with median overall survival (OS) of 26.1 months comparing favourably with historical data of OS of 10.0 months.

The study manuscript is available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37318058/

Commenting, Dr Dmitry Zamoryakhin MD, Chief Scientific Officer of Biodexa said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this study that gave a first controlled insight into the safety ane efficacy of intra-tumoral administration of MTX110 via CED. This study is now been followed up by a further Phase I study at Columbia University”.

About DMG

DMG is a primary brain tumour arising in the pons (middle) of the brain stem, is diffusely infiltrating and cannot be surgically removed. Occurring mostly in children, the median survival rate in a cohort of 316 cases was 10.0 months and OS12 was 35% (Jansen et al, 2015. Neuro-Oncology 17(1):160-166). Although radiotherapy prolongs survival, the majority of patients die within one year following diagnosis. Systemic chemotherapy is ineffective, often due to an inability of agents to cross the blood-brain barrier. Approximately 1,100 (data on file) individuals are diagnosed with DIPG worldwide each year.

About MTX110

MTX110 is a water-soluble form of panobinostat free base, achieved through complexation with hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HPBCD), that enables CED at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour. Panobinostat is a hydroxamic acid and acts as a non-selective histone deacetylase inhibitor (pan-HDAC inhibitor). The currently available oral formulation of panobinostat lactate (Farydak®) is not suitable for treatment of brain cancers owing to poor blood-brain barrier penetration and inadequate brain drug concentrations. Based on favourable translational science data, MTX110 is being evaluated clinically as a treatment for recurrent glioblastoma (NCT05324501), paediatric DMG (NCT04264143) and recurrent medulloblastoma (NCT04315064). MTX110 is delivered directly into and around the patient’s tumour via a catheter system (e.g. CED or fourth ventricle infusions) to bypass the blood-brain barrier. This technique exposes the tumour to very high drug concentrations while simultaneously minimising systemic drug levels and the potential for toxicity and other side effects. Panobinostat has demonstrated high potency against DIPG and GBM tumour cells in in vitro and in vivo models, and in a key study it was the most promising of 83 anticancer agents tested in 14 patient-derived DIPG cell lines (Grasso et al, 2015. Nature Medicine 21(6), 555-559).

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain. The Company’s lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma.

MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

