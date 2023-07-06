Global Packaging Machinery Market Size To Worth USD 68.39 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.2%

New York, United States , July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Packaging Machinery Market Size is to grow from USD 45.32 billion in 2022 to USD 68.39 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Packaging machinery is a diverse range of equipment used to automate and streamline the packaging process across industries. These machines, including fillers, sealers, labelers, and wrappers, are equipped with advanced technologies like sensors and robotics to ensure speed, accuracy, and consistency. They offer numerous benefits such as increased productivity, cost reduction, improved product protection, and attractive packaging aesthetics. Packaging machinery is adaptable to various packaging materials and formats, accommodating different product sizes and shapes. With ongoing automation advancements, these machines continue to play a pivotal role in meeting the packaging needs of industries worldwide.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Packaging Machinery Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing, Bottling Line, and Others), By End-Use (Beverages, Food, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

The form-fill-seal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on machine type, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into filling, labeling, form-fill-seal, cartooning, wrapping, palletizing, bottling line, and others. The form-fill-seal segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, such as form-fill-seal technology offers numerous advantages such as improved packaging speed, reduced labor costs, and enhanced product hygiene. The rising demand for efficient and automated packaging solutions across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, is driving the adoption of form-fill-seal machines. Additionally, advancements in form-fill-seal technology, such as the integration of robotics and intelligent control systems, are further fueling its growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainable packaging practices and the ability of form-fill-seal machines to minimize material waste contribute to its expanding market share.

The personal care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into beverages, food, chemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The personal care segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, due to increasing consumer focus on personal grooming and beauty, driving the demand for a wide range of personal care products. These products require efficient and specialized packaging solutions. The personal care industry is characterized by constant innovation and product launches, creating a need for flexible and adaptable packaging machinery. Additionally, the rising disposable income, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences in emerging markets are driving the demand for personal care products, which, in turn, fuels the demand for packaging machinery. Moreover, the growing awareness of sustainable packaging practices in the personal care industry presents opportunities for packaging machinery manufacturers to provide eco-friendly solutions.

North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 4.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, South America is anticipated to experience robust growth in the packaging machinery market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this expected growth because this region is witnessing economic development, urbanization, and a rising middle class, resulting in increased consumer goods consumption and demand for efficient packaging solutions. The expanding e-commerce sector and growing retail industry are driving the need for advanced packaging machinery to meet the rising demand for packaged products. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at attracting foreign investments and promoting manufacturing sectors are expected to boost the market. With these factors in play, South America is poised to be a significant growth region in the packaging machinery market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global packaging machinery market include Langley Holding PLC, Maillis Group, Rovema GmbH, Douglas Machine Inc., HS Group, SIG, Tetra Laval International S.A., Krones AG, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Syntegon Technology GmbH, ProMach, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaf, Sacmi, Coesia S.P.A., and Duravant.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global packaging machinery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Packaging Machinery Market, By Machine Type

Filling

Labeling

Form-Fill-Seal

Cartoning

Wrapping

Palletizing

Bottling Line

Others

Packaging Machinery Market, By End-Use

Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Packaging Machinery Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



