Data Storage Corporation Announces Large, Subscription-Based Cloud Services Contract with Leading Promotional Products Company

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, announced today that it has secured a large, subscription-based contract with a leading promotional products company through its Flagship Solution Group subsidiary. The Company has been contracted to provide fully monitored and managed cloud solutions. The solutions provide cloud based disaster recovery and cloud based infrastructure allowing our client to move from legacy hardware to running its critical applications on the Company’s fully managed, highly secure, enterprise cloud with 24x7 dedicated support, enabling seamless and rapid recovery of data during an unexpected downtime.

“No one can predict when a natural disaster or sudden network outages will occur,” commented Tom Kempster, President of Flagship. “Following a natural disaster, the customer realized that they were unable to recover and resume operations in their required timeframe. Given the unexpected downtime due to the clients recovery services and network outage, the customer experienced an extended outage. As a result, finding a reliable solution provider became a top priority. We were sought out to provide data protection and business continuity services to assist this client in securing their data, while minimizing downtime and recovering data within their recovery objectives. We are currently implementing these solutions for the client.”

“For over 20 years our clients have depended on our ability to deliver business continuity solutions that are reliable and scalable,” stated Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation. “Whether as a result of experiencing a significant data loss or taking proactive measures to keep information safe, organizations are increasingly moving forward with cloud based solutions. This latest subscription-based agreement is further validation of our ability to meet the requirements of our clients and deliver innovative technologies, such as our disaster recovery portfolio, cloud hosting and our cyber security solutions.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

