Semiconductor Metrology Equipment Market Revenue to Cross US$ 13.3 Billion at 9.2% CAGR by 2031| Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global semiconductor metrology equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 13.3 Bn by 2031, up from US$ 6.1 Bn in 2022. Critical role of metrology equipment in quality control in the manufacture of semiconductors is fueling the semiconductor metrology equipment market.



As semiconductor devices become more advanced and complex, it necessitates the adoption of more accurate and precise metrology equipment to compute and analyze the complex features and characteristics of these devices. Metrology equipment is employed to meet the needs for process control, precise measurements, and quality assurance in the semiconductor sector. This, in turn, is boosting market development.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85680

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 6.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 13.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 9.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 158 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Camtek Limited, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, JEOL Ltd., KLA Corporation, Nova Ltd., Onto Innovation, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Unity Semiconductor SAS

Key Findings of Study

Complex Structure of Advanced Semiconductor Devices Augmenting Market Growth – Advanced semiconductor devices are structurally complex to achieve higher integration and performance. These structures, such as stacked memory cells, FinFETs, and through-silicon vias (TSVs), require sophisticated metrology equipment to ensure the functionality and reliability of these devices. These requirements are creating lucrative semiconductor metrology equipment market opportunities.

Rise in investment in the semiconductor sector is boosting the semiconductor metrology equipment market growth. For instance, in June 2023, the State Government of Gujarat, India, entered into an agreement with Micron, a U.S.-based chipmaker. Under the agreement, the U.S.-based chipmaker would extend its expertise to develop a semiconductor assembly and test facility in the state.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85680<ype=S

Rise in Adoption of Advanced Packaging Techniques and 3D Integration – As electronic devices become more compact and smaller, the adoption of advanced packaging techniques and 3D integration is essential to supporting multiple functions in tight spaces. This is because advanced packaging and 3D integration enable the integration of diverse components, such as MEMS, sensors, and radio frequency (RF) components. These components are widely used in augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and 5G communication solutions and, thus, need metrology equipment to ensure the functionality and reliability of these devices. This is boosting semiconductor metrology equipment market statistics.

E-beam Metrology Equipment Witnessing Uptick in Adoption – In terms of type, the e-beam metrology segment is projected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The segment held 34.1% market share in 2022.

Growth of the e-beam metrology equipment segment can be ascribed to its characteristics for defect inspection, precise measurement, and process control. It helps ensure the reliability, quality, and performance of semiconductor devices and supports the development of advanced technologies.

Furthermore, advancements in e-beam metrology equipment, such as faster imaging speeds, higher resolution, and improved automation, are underway to address the challenges posed by complex device structures and shrinking device dimensions.

Critical Use in Foundries Fueling Market Value – In terms of end-user, the foundry segment is anticipated to account for the leading share of the market during the forecast period.

Semiconductor metrology equipment is employed in foundries for higher accuracy in the measurement of critical parameters. This, in turn, helps in detecting and correcting any deviations or defects in the early stages of the manufacturing process, leading to high quality chips and improved yield.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancements in semiconductor devices are fueling the semiconductor metrology equipment market





Rise in adoption of advanced packaging technologies and 3D integration is augmenting market growth



Regional Landscape

The semiconductor metrology equipment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global industry during the forecast period. Growth of the semiconductor industry is fueling market dynamics in the region. Vendors in Asia Pacific are focusing on developing modern metrology tools with high accuracy, precision, and reliability to be compatible with advanced semiconductor devices, thus fueling market development in the region.

The market in North America held a 29.1% share in 2022. Growth in the semiconductor metrology equipment market in the region is driven by several factors, such as the presence of several key semiconductor metrology equipment manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is consolidated, with a small number of players controlling the majority of market share. Most companies engage in R&D activities for new products. They are also adopting partnership, collaboration, and M&A strategies to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the semiconductor metrology equipment market include Applied Materials Inc., Camtek Limited, JEOL Ltd., Nova Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., and Unity Semiconductor SAS.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85680

The semiconductor metrology equipment market is segmented as follows:

Global Semiconductor Metrology Equipment Market, by Type

OCD Metrology

Film Metrology

Overlay and CD Metrology

E-beam Metrology

Others (Patterned Wafer Geometry (PWG) Metrology, Implant Metrology Systems, etc.)



Global Semiconductor Metrology Equipment Market, by Application

Power Devices

MEMS

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

LEDs

Others (RF Devices, Compound Semiconductors, etc.)

Global Semiconductor Metrology Equipment Market, by End-user

Foundry

OEM

IDM

OSAT

Global Semiconductor Metrology Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Optical Position Sensors Industry Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Sales of Managed Print Services from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Equestrian Equipment Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com