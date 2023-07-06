The global breast imaging market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Imaging Market by Technology, Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03837540/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as increasing funding and grants supporting breast cancer research and favorable reimbursement scenario are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.



The ionizing breast imaging technologies segment held the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the breast imaging market is segmented into ionizing breast imaging technologies and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies.The ionizing breast imaging technologies segment held the largest market share in 2022.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the launch of technologically advanced systems and rising use of breast imaging systems by the end users.



The software & services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the breast imaging market is segmented into breast imaging systems, software & services, and accessories.The software & services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.



Factors such as the increasing use of breast imaging equipment, rising focus on cancer research, and increasing fundings to support research are driving the market growth.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The breast imaging market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus of major players in the region.The healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, is evolving at a rapid pace, leading to major investments in advanced imaging systems (including advanced breast imaging systems such as MRI, 3D breast tomosynthesis, and automated whole-breast ultrasound) by hospitals and diagnostic centers.



These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of breast imaging market in this region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The prominent players in the breast imaging market are GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, inc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), and Allengers (India) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the breast imaging market based on technology, product, end user, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall breast imaging market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness on early detection of breast cancer, increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants, technological advancements in breast imaging modalities, growing geriatric population), restraints (stringent regulatory approval procedures, high cost of instruments), opportunities (contract-based diagnostic soluions and mobile solutions, and rising opportunities in emerging countries), and challenges (errors in breast cancer screening and diagnosis, side effects of radition exposure, increasing adoption of refurbished imaging systems) influencing the growth of the breast imaging market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the breast imaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the breast imaging market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast imaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, inc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

