Bloomage Biotech CEO Ms. Zhao Yan emphasizes women’s strengths at The World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage Biotech CEO and Chairwoman, Ms. Zhao Yan, was invited to participate in The World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum 2023, on June 28th.

Sharing the stage with fellow female entrepreneurs from Pakistan, Malaysia, and the United States, Ms. Zhao delved into pertinent topics such as women's leadership, eliminating gender disparity, and the progression of gender equality. She compellingly argued that the multiple roles played by women are not mutually exclusive, urging everyone to harness the resilience and creativity inherent in women to perpetually advance and develop society.

Women have consistently demonstrated their power to succeed and influence across political, economic, and cultural landscapes. Successful female entrepreneurs are often distinguished by their acute business sense, enabling them to perceive societal shifts and, as a result, are better positioned to identify promising business opportunities. Moreover, due to their empathetic nature and abundant compassion, women often demonstrate a stronger willingness to give back to their communities, contributing positively to social welfare initiatives.

Ms. Zhao Yan embodies the qualities of a successful female entrepreneur. Starting from scratch, she employed her sharp business acumen and extraordinary courage to establish Bloomage International Investment Group Inc., venturing into sectors such as finance, real estate, and sports. In 2000, she saw potential in the field of microbial fermentation, which led her to invest in Bloomage Biotech.

Under her leadership, the company became a pioneer in the mass-scale production and industrial application of hyaluronic acid through microbial fermentation. Today, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a global frontrunner in biotechnology. It primarily focuses on the development and industrial applications of bioactive substances like functional sugars, proteins, peptides, amino acids, nucleotides, and natural active compounds, all aimed at enhancing healthy living.

In addition to her corporate achievements, Ms. Zhao has established a strong reputation for philanthropy. Through her affiliation with the Times Art Museum, she has personally curated and launched a series of cultural philanthropic initiatives known as the “ YunZhong (in Cloud) Series.” Over the years, she has dedicated her efforts to protecting and promoting endangered traditional cultures, assisting cultural inheritors in resolving cultural preservation and development issues, and imbuing them with hope and confidence for the future.

Ms. Zhao's extraordinary accomplishments led to her inclusion in Forbes' "Top 100 Outstanding Women in Business in China" in both 2022 and 2023. Speaking on the power of women, she emphasized that it arises from steadfastness and dedication. She hopes young women will discover their passion and persist in their chosen fields. In the words of Ms. Zhao, "Life must be enriched from within, explored from the outside, and a positive, healthy mindset is the springboard to happiness."

Bloomage Biotech has always championed an unwavering commitment to upholding the rights and growth of women in the workplace. Throughout the company’s history, there has been a consistent increase in its female workforce. By the end of 2022, 51% of the company’s employees were women. Among them, 210 were in middle management, comprising 42.8% of that level, while 11 women held executive positions, accounting for 45% of the company’s executive team. Bloomage Biotech recognizes the economic and social value women bring to the workforce and shows its commitment by providing ample opportunities for their growth and development.

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. By unleashing the potential of synthetic biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

