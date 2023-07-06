Alliance Memory 16GB eMMC Solution Simplifies Designs and Saves Space in Consumer, Industrial, and Networking Applications

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today introduced a new 16GB industrial-grade embedded multi-media card (eMMC) solution. For solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications, the ASFC16G31M-51BIN integrates NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single 11.5 mm by 13 mm 153-ball FBGA package.



The device released today is compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, supporting features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. The ASFC16G31M-51BIN is also backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

The eMMC will be used in products such as smart watches, tablets, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, CCTV, surveillance, automation, point-of-sale systems, and emerging embedded applications. For designers, the ASFC16G31M-51BIN simplifies designs for fast and easy system integration in these products, speeding up product development and time to market while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. In addition, the device’s FTL software provides high reliability and stable performance with wear levelling and bad block management.

“eMMCs are a new focus product for Alliance Memory,” said David Bagby, the company’s president and CEO. “We are making a significant investment in this product portfolio, and with further, higher-density additions we’ll be launching in Q3 2023, Alliance Memory is set to become one of the leading providers of eMMC technology.”

The ASFC16G31M-51BIN operates over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offers programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The device’s NAND memory with internal LDO can be powered with a single 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages.

Samples of the eMMC are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.

