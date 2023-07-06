Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 13.6 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market stood at US$ 8.7 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2031.



The value of cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is increasing, owing to the increasing awareness and screening programs. Growing awareness about cervical cancer, its risk factors, and the importance of early detection has led to the implementation of various screening programs and awareness campaigns.

Governments and healthcare organizations are actively promoting regular cervical cancer screening, which involves diagnostic tests such as Pap tests and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) testing. The emphasis on preventive healthcare and early detection is expected to drive the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market.

Rising incidence of cervical cancer, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern globally, despite advancements in healthcare. The increasing incidence of cervical cancer, especially in developing countries with limited healthcare infrastructure, is driving the demand for diagnostic tests. Regular screening programs and improved access to healthcare services are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as technological advancements. The development of advanced diagnostic technologies has revolutionized the field of cervical cancer diagnosis. Newer techniques, such as liquid-based cytology, HPV DNA testing, and molecular diagnostics, offer higher sensitivity and specificity in detecting cervical abnormalities and HPV infections. The availability of accurate and efficient diagnostic tests enhances the accuracy of early detection, leading to better patient outcomes.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of diagnostic test, the HPV test segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the integration with vaccination programs, and rising incidence of HPV infections.

High sensitivity and specificity, as well as shift towards HPV-based screening is also anticipated to propel the segmental growth over the analysis period.

By end-user, hospitals segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including availability of specialized healthcare professionals, and infrastructure and resources.



Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Growth Drivers

The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to introduction of point-of-care testing, and emphasis on personalized medicine.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Government initiatives, as well as growing focus on women’s healthcare, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing awareness and screening programs, and technological advancements in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as increasing incidence of cervical cancer.

Government support & policies, and adoption of HPV vaccination in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

QIAGEN

Hologic, Inc.

DYSIS Medical, Inc.

Femasys, Inc.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Cooper Companies, Inc.

BD

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the cervical cancer diagnostic tests industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for cervical cancer diagnostic tests. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In July 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the launch of the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay, a molecular diagnostic test for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) detection. The test is designed to provide accurate and reliable results for cervical cancer screening.

announced the launch of the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay, a molecular diagnostic test for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) detection. The test is designed to provide accurate and reliable results for cervical cancer screening. In May 2022, Abbott Laboratories announced the CE mark and European launch of the ViraType HPV Test, a next-generation molecular diagnostic test for the detection and genotyping of high-risk HPV. The test offers improved sensitivity and specificity for early detection of cervical cancer.

announced the CE mark and European launch of the ViraType HPV Test, a next-generation molecular diagnostic test for the detection and genotyping of high-risk HPV. The test offers improved sensitivity and specificity for early detection of cervical cancer. In December 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced the launch of the QIAstat-Dx HPV Panel for simultaneous detection and genotyping of high-risk HPV in cervical samples. The panel provides results within approximately one hour and can help in identifying women at risk of developing cervical cancer.

announced the launch of the QIAstat-Dx HPV Panel for simultaneous detection and genotyping of high-risk HPV in cervical samples. The panel provides results within approximately one hour and can help in identifying women at risk of developing cervical cancer. In October 2021, DiaSorin S.p.A., an Italian biotechnology company, received the FDA clearance for its LIAISON® HPV Genotyping High-Risk (HR) Assay. The assay is designed for the qualitative detection and differentiation of 14 high-risk HPV types.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Segmentation

Diagnostic Test

Pap Smear Test

HPV Test

Colposcopy

Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

Other Diagnostic Tests



End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



