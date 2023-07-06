Changes in the 2023 additional summer work of the icebreaker Botnica

English Estonian

As of July 3, 2023, the contract signed between OÜ TS Shipping, a subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, and Equinor UK Ltd for the chartering the multifunctional icebreaker Botnica terminated. Botnica provided auxiliary vessel services to Equinor from June 13. Due to technical changes in the project the planned 40-day charter period was shortened.

Preparations are currently being made for Botnica's next planned offshore operations in the North Sea region, which will contribute to ensuring a revenue base for summer work comparable to previous years.

From 2018, Botnica has an agreement with Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation to assist Panamax-type cargo vessels in Arctic waters of northern Canada for exporting iron ore from the Milne Inlet port to the ocean in the summer period. In 2023, the charter period in Canada starts in September and lasts a minimum of 60 days.

According to a 10-year agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration, Botnica provides icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters from December 20 to April 20.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Andrus Ait

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +372 526 0735

a.ait@ts.ee