United Agencies Inc. Selects Applied Pay to Increase Efficiency

University Park, IL., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that United Agencies Inc. has selected Applied Pay™ to deliver a more efficient and customer-friendly digital payments process. The agency will leverage Applied Pay to simplify its premium collection process, saving employees time while improving customer satisfaction.

“As we’ve grown our client base over time, it became clear we needed to automate the collection of premium payments to provide a better experience for our customers,” said David Clubb, partner, vice president, United Agencies Inc. “We’ve used several payments solutions up until this point, but Applied Pay is going to give us the unique advantage of a payments solution that integrates with our management system to reduce burden upon the accounting department while providing new payment options for our customers. Applied always pushes us forward, and the continuous innovation helps both our staff and customers.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied CSR24® and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can pay premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“As agencies grow, it’s important that they streamline their premium payment processes to keep their employees and customers happy,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “By automating manual workflows, Applied Pay will improve the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments, freeing up United Agencies Inc.’s accounting department to focus on more high-value tasks that better serve their agency.”

