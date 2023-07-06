Rocky Mountain High Brands Business Growth Prompts Relocation

PLANO, Texas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced that it has relocated its corporate headquarters and its production subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., to 3540 14th Street in Plano, Texas. The new, state-of-the-art facility features almost 58,000 square feet of office and production space that will allow the Company to advance its operations and growth.



The facility is a substantial upgrade from the Company's prior facilities and will provide the necessary infrastructure for the Company to continue to build on its current momentum and sales. This new facility provides the Company with a larger space to drive brand expansion for new growth initiatives moving forward.

The Company’s goal is to amplify its brands’ footprint by producing beverages containing CBD and hempseed extract, which was prohibited by the ownership at the previous location. The Company can now refocus on expanding this line of business.

The move represents a significant milestone for the Company. The new office and production space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to advance innovation of cutting-edge products with pure ingredients, natural flavors, and creative integrity. The facility features conference rooms and stations where teams can collaborate on solutions with colleagues and customers.

From hot-filled and cold-filled carbonated to tunnel-pasteurization, ready-to-drink beverages can now be produced and packaged with an array of machinery, diverse tools, techniques, and services.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations of beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice® Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice® Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Hempd™ and CBD-infused flavored waters are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade – all with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

