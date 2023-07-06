Esusu and National Rental Home Council Unite to Empower Renters through Historic Rent Reporting Partnership

HARLEM, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rental Home Council (NRHC), the trade association representing the single-family rental home (SFR) industry, and Esusu, the leading fintech company leveraging rent reporting for credit-building, announced a groundbreaking partnership. Esusu will offer its financial health platform to residents in single-family rental homes owned and operated by NRHC members, aiming to improve their livelihood and financial well-being.



This collaboration between Esusu and NRHC is a pivotal moment in the rental home industry. By enabling rent reporting, both organizations champion financial inclusion and empower renters to build credit histories that can transform their lives. Rent reporting provides SFR residents with a unique opportunity to establish and enhance their credit profiles, granting improved access to credit, mortgages, and other financial services that were previously out of reach. The impact of this partnership extends beyond individuals and will benefit communities across the country and the industry as a whole.

Since its establishment in 2018, Esusu has empowered millions of renters to improve their credit scores by reporting on-time rent payments to major credit bureaus. Alongside credit-building opportunities, the Esusu platform offers renters comprehensive tools, including financial literacy content, community resources, and rent relief funds to navigate financial emergencies. With this partnership, Esusu will significantly expand its reach within the growing SFR industry, addressing the needs of a vast and diverse segment of the population that has often been underserved.

NRHC, known for its commitment to advancing the SFR industry and fostering sustainable communities, recognizes the immense potential of rent reporting as a catalyst for positive change. By partnering with Esusu, NRHC demonstrates its dedication to improving the financial well-being and stability of SFR residents, encouraging SFR owners and operators to provide this meaningful and differentiated amenity to their residents.

“Esusu and NRHC share an unwavering commitment to preserving economic mobility and fortifying the financial fabric of neighborhoods throughout the nation,” emphasized Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “This momentous partnership will empower communities across the country to tap into Esusu's comprehensive platform for resident financial health. By joining forces with NRHC, we aim to catalyze significant strides towards our vision of bridging the racial wealth gap and paving pathways to prosperity for residents in single-family rental homes.”

“NRHC is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative partnership with Esusu,” said David Howard, CEO of NRHC. “Together, we are ushering in a new era of financial empowerment for residents of single-family rental homes. By embracing rent reporting, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable housing landscape, ensuring that all residents have the opportunity to achieve their financial goals."

“Progress Residential is proud to have been a pioneer in offering positive rent reporting in the single-family rental industry through our partnership with Esusu,” said Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential. “Since launching in March 2022, 57 percent of our participating residents have seen increases in their credit scores, and more than 5,000 residents established first time credit scores, unlocking greater financial potential. We commend NRHC for advocating for the expansion of rent reporting, and we are excited about the transformative impact today’s announcement will make on the financial well-being of so many individuals and families across the SFR industry."

“We are pleased to work directly with Esusu on free reporting of positive rent payments for our residents, and this partnership between NRHC and Esusu is a powerful build that provides many SFR residents the full suite of financial planning tools that Esusu offers,” said Dallas Tanner, CEO of Invitation Homes. “Our residents appreciate the choice and flexibility offered by a single-family rental home, and the partnerships with Esusu offer tools that can further help SFR residents realize their financial goals.”

The collaboration of all involved is a testament to their shared vision of a future where financial opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background. This historic partnership will propel the industry forward, empowering millions of SFR residents and fostering a more prosperous and inclusive society.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Press Contact:

SGPR on behalf of Esusu

esusu@smallgirlspr.com

About NRHC

The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) is the nonprofit trade association representing the single-family rental home industry. NRHC members provide families and individuals with access to high-quality, single-family rental homes that contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of neighborhoods and communities. For more information on NRHC or the single-family rental home industry visit www.rentalhomecouncil.org.

Press Contact:

Kelley Short

kshort@rentalhomecouncil.org