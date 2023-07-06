Telecom Service Assurance Market to Surpass 15.17134586 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Supportive Initiatives and Policies Implemented by Governments

Westford USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the telecom service assurance market is poised for growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. The rise of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) has led to an increased demand for efficient and reliable communication solutions. SMEs recognize the need for high-speed and dependable networks to support their operations, driving the adoption of telecom service assurance solutions.

The expansion of the worldwide telecom service assurance market is also influenced by the development of complex and advanced technologies and increased competition in developed countries. Developed markets, known for their advanced telecommunications infrastructure, are anticipated to contribute to global telecom service assurance market innovations.

Mobile Operator Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Adoption of Remote Working Environments

The mobile operator segment holds the largest telecom service assurance market share and is poised for continued growth, with an expected growth rate of 5%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of remote working environments, which has led to a surge in demand for mobile wireless services. The rise in video conferencing and the need for reliable telecom communication has further boosted the usage of mobile services.

The market in North America holds the highest market share, accounting for 30% of the telecom service assurance market. This significant market share can be attributed to several key factors. Telecom service providers in the United States are heavily focused on expanding their network infrastructure to cater to the increasing demand for digital services.

Cloud is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Solutions

The cloud segment has experienced significant growth and gained a substantial revenue share in the telecom service assurance market. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions. Implementing cloud solutions requires lower maintenance and upgradation costs than traditional on-premises systems. This affordability makes cloud solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes, including small and medium enterprises.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised to experience substantial growth in the telecom service assurance market, driven by factors such as digitalization and the increasing adoption of smartphones in developing countries. Countries such as India and China are witnessing a surge in smartphone users, leading to a higher demand for telecom services.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the telecom service assurance market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Telecom Service Assurance Market

VMware recently made significant strides in product innovation and partnerships to revolutionize communication service provider (CSPs) networks. The launch of VMware Telco Cloud Automation 2.1 marked a groundbreaking development, allowing CSPs to modernize their networks while rapidly maintaining cost and energy efficiency. CSPs can accelerate the deployment and lifecycle management of 5G core, RAN (Radio Access Network), and edge technologies with this advanced solution.

The key features of VMware Telco Cloud Automation 2.1 include extending multi-cloud operations and automation capabilities. It recently introduced support for AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Amazon EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service). This enables CSPs to directly provision Containerized Network Functions (CNFs) on native Amazon EKS, streamlining processes and enhancing the overall efficiency of network operations.

