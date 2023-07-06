Camping Cooler Boxes Market Surpasses US$1,500.91 Million By 2030: Trends, Growth, and Share

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Camping Cooler Boxes Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 857.79 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,500.91 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Camping cooler boxes are portable, insulated boxes that utilize ice to keep food & beverages cool and fresh for a longer period of time and are primarily intended for camping applications. Camping cooler boxes offer several benefits including high portability, durability, and the ability to maintain constant temperature for storing and cooling food and beverages.

The rising camping activities is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of outdoor recreation, rising number of campers, and the increasing demand for portable and economical food & beverage storage solutions are key factors fostering the market demand for camping cooler boxes. For instance, according to the Kampgrounds of America Inc., the growth in number of households camping over three times per year in North America witnessed a significant growth of 174% from 2014 to 2022. Hence, the rising camping activities is increasing the adoption of camping cooler boxes for efficient storage of food and beverages, in turn driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising outdoor recreational activities are expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the camping cooler boxes market. Camping cooler boxes play a crucial role in outdoor recreational activities and are used for storing and keeping food & beverages cool and fresh for a longer duration of time. However, the availability of alternatives is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,500.91 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players By Material Plastic, Metal, and Others By Distribution Channel Online and Offline Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Camping Cooler Boxes Market Growth Drivers:

Rising camping activities is driving the market growth.

Availability of a wide variety of camping cooler boxes is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Availability of substitutes is limiting the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising outdoor recreational activities are expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Camping Cooler Boxes Market Segmentation Details:

Based on material, the plastic segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of plastic camping cooler boxes including lightweight, ease of portability, durability, water resistance, and rust resistance are prime aspects driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing utilization of plastic cooler boxes for camping applications, owing to its lower cost, is driving the growth of the plastic segment.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The rising availability of camping cooler boxes in online distribution channels including company websites and e-commerce websites is driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, factors including ease of utilization, competitive pricing, availability of targeted advertising, along with reliable shipping and return policies are key prospects boosting the growth of the online distribution channel segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. Factors including the growing trend of outdoor recreation, rising number of campers, and increasing government initiatives to promote camping are driving the growth of the camping cooler boxes market in North America.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Igloo Products Corp. launched the sports licensing partnership through the launch of the Collegiate Series coolers. Igloo Products Corp. partnered with 13 universities in the United States on team branding.

Key Market Highlights

The global camping cooler boxes market size is estimated to reach USD 1,500.91 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, camping cooler boxes market is divided based on the material into plastic, metal, and others.

In the context of distribution channel, the market is separated into online and offline.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities camping, hiking, and skiing among others.

List of Major Global Camping Cooler Boxes Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• YETI COOLERS LLC

• Bison Coolers

• Engel Coolers

• Grizzly Coolers LLC

• AO Coolers

• Igloo Products Corp.

• Pelican Products Inc.

• POLAR BEAR COOLERS

• The Coleman Company Inc.

• Koolatron

• Cordova Outdoors

• K2 Coolers

Global Camping Cooler Boxes Market Segmentation:

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Distribution Channel Online Offline



Key Questions Covered in the Camping Cooler Boxes Market Report

What is camping cooler boxes?

- Camping cooler boxes refer to insulated boxes that are designed for storing and cooling food and beverages intended for camping activities with the use of ice packs.

What is the dominating segment in the camping cooler boxes market by material?

- In 2022, the plastic segment accounted for the highest market share of 47.21% in the overall camping cooler boxes market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the camping cooler boxes growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing number of campers and rising government initiatives to promote camping are driving the growth of the camping coolers in the region.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of camping activities and rising government funding to foster camping in the region.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/camping-cooler-boxes-market

