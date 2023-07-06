Global Small Gas Engines Market Size Estimated to be Worth $4.23 Billion By 2032, With 4.4% CAGR: By Growth Drivers & Opportunities

New York, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Small Gas Engines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment (Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator); By Displacement; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global small gas engines market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2.75 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 4.23 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

Small Gas Engines Market: Overview & Introduction

A small gas engine is a general term used to refer to an extensive range of internal combustion (IC) engines with a power output ranging up to a few horsepower. Also known as small displacement engines, small gas engines often have simple designs and primarily use natural gas, coal gas, biogas, and landfill gas as fuel sources. These engines are compact and versatile and have different configurations depending on whether their combustion cycle is two-stroke or four-stroke.

Small gas engines have diverse applications and are used in a wide range of equipment, including generators, construction equipment, lawn movers, agricultural machinery, and pumps. Besides, they can be found in small vehicles like motor scooters, small boats, off-road vehicles, and more. Overall, the small gas engine market has great potential and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Small Gas Engines Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-gas-engines-market/request-for-sample

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Motor

Kohler

Kawasaki Heavy

Yamaha Motor

UBOTA

Liquid Combustion Technology

KIPOR

Champion Power Equipment

Fuzhou Launtop M&E

Loncin

MARUYAMA

Fujian Jinjiang Sanli Engine

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

CHONGQING RATO

Koki

Generac Power Systems

Sinoquip Power

Lifan Power

Chongqing Winyou Power

Lombardini

To Know Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-gas-engines-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased demand for outdoor power equipment: Small displacement engines are extensively used to power small outdoor equipment. Also, they have applications in construction machinery such as compressors and pumps. With the growing usage of these power equipment products, the demand for small gas engines is also on the rise.

Growing construction sector: According to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency Invest India, the construction sector in India is anticipated to reach $ 1.4 trillion by 2025. The growth of the construction industry will likely fuel the small gas engine market sales in the next few years.

Rising concerns about power outages: The need for backup power generators has increased with growing power outage concerns. Small displacement engines are often a part of power backup generators, which is expected to spur their requirement.

Technological advancements: Technological advances have enabled manufacturers to improve small gas engines' power output and efficiency. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for small gas engines in several different applications.

Top Findings of the Report

The small gas engines market is being driven by numerous factors, including economic conditions, consumer demand, and government regulations. For instance, growing awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in the development of small gas engines that are cleaner and more efficient.

The market segmentation is mainly based on equipment, displacement, end-user, and region.

North America is expected to have the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-gas-engines-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Changing consumer preferences: Shifts in consumer preferences, such as the growing prevalence of electric-powered machinery, are likely to impact the market. In 2020, battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for two-thirds of the stock. Besides, major economies like China and Europe have over 4.5 million and 3.2 million electric vehicles, respectively. All of this can create a wide range of small gas engines market growth opportunities in the near future.

Segmental Analysis

Snow Blowers Segment is Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth

The usage of snow blowers is high in regions experiencing heavy snowfall during winter, so the snow blowers segment is noted to account for the fastest growth rate over the projected period. A key factor driving the segment’s growth in the small gas engines market is the rising preference for gas-powered machinery over their electric-powered counterparts since gas-powered blowers usually have high power capacity and can tackle heavier snowfalls.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of DIY snow removal has also contributed to the segment’s growth. There has been an uptick in demand for efficient and reliable snow blowers as more and more consumers choose to handle their own snow removal instead of using professional services.

Gardening Segment Is Expected to Account for A Significant Revenue Share

Small gas engines are extensively used in a wide range of gardening equipment, which are important for maintaining the health and appearance of gardens and lawns. With the rising usage of gardening machinery among homeowners and professional landscapers, the gardening segment is expected to account for a higher revenue share over the study period.

Another factor fueling the segment’s demand is the growing preference among consumers for efficient, durable, affordable, and environmental-friendly products. Small gas engines market key players are responding to this trend by making small displacement engines that emit fewer pollutants and last longer.

Small Gas Engines Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4.23 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.86 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Briggs & Stratton, Honda Motor, Kohler, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor, UBOTA, Liquid Combustion Technology, KIPOR, Champion Power Equipment, Fuzhou Launtop M&E, Loncin, MARUYAMA, Fujian Jinjiang Sanli Engine, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, CHONGQING RATO, Koki, Generac Power Systems, Sinoquip Power, Lifan Power, Chongqing Winyou Power & Lombardini Srl. Segments Covered By Equipment, By Displacement, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The rapid industrialization and urbanization in major economies like India, Japan, and China boost the market growth rate in Asia Pacific. There will likely be an uptick in demand for small displacement engines as the economies of these large-population countries continue to grow. In addition, the growing usage of outdoor power equipment in sectors like agriculture and landscaping is further expected to impact the region’s market sales favorably.

North America: The residential sector in the North American region has a substantial demand for outdoor power equipment. Besides, the region is home to a large number of people making investments in their outdoor spaces. Furthermore, outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and skiing are garnering immense popularity among US residents. As a result, North America is anticipated to account for a substantial portion of the small gas engines market size over the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report “Small Gas Engines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment (Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator); By Displacement; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/small-gas-engines-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Briggs & Stratton shifted its engine-component production to Auburn. Briggs & Stratton is one of the world’s leading producers of combustion engines for outdoor power equipment.

In August 2022, Briggs & Stratton announced its collaboration with AWEV Solutions. The motive behind the partnership was to support Briggs & Stratton’s innovative conversions of IC engine vehicles to electric power.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the small gas engines market report based on equipment, displacement, end user, and region:

By Equipment Outlook

Lawnmowers

Chainsaw

String Trimmer

Hedge Trimmer

Portable Generator

Tillers

Concrete Vibrators

Concrete Screeds

Leaf Blowers

Snow Blowers

Pressure Washer

Edgers

By Displacement Outlook

20 cc - 100 cc

101 cc - 400 cc

401 cc - 650 cc

By End User

Gardening

Construction

Industrial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Lobster Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lobster-market

Appointment Scheduling Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/appointment-scheduling-software-market

Plastic Pallets Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-pallets-market

Couscous Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/couscous-market

Drone Batteries Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-batteries-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter