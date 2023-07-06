UnitedLex Appoints Aaron Crews to Chief Product and Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, announces the promotion of Aaron Crews to EVP, Chief Product and Innovation Officer. In this role, Crews oversees the data, analytics, and artificial intelligence strategies and implementation across UnitedLex globally. He also leads the global delivery teams for the company’s eDiscovery, document review, and incident response service lines.



Crews is a recognized leader in data science and GenAI as it is applied across legal. His promotion coincides with the company’s heightened focus on innovation as part of its mandate to help legal professionals activate and weaponize their data.

Before joining UnitedLex, Crews held two influential roles at Littler Mendelson—first as a litigating shareholder in the firm’s eDiscovery group and then as Chief Data Analytics Officer. He gained a unique perspective on the pressures legal teams face and the power of data science to improve processes and outcomes from his previous roles as Senior Associate General Counsel and Head of eDiscovery at Walmart and General Counsel and Vice President of Strategy at Text IQ.

“With the proliferation of generative AI and large language models, the industry is waking up to the commercial potential of legal data and analytics, and UnitedLex empowers legal teams and their business partners to capture and capitalize on that potential,” said Crews. “It is a great privilege to lead and bring solutions to market that will revolutionize the way legal matters are decided and managed.”

“Aaron’s proven vision and commitment while serving the world’s leading corporations and law firms yield results that massively move the dial in terms of economics, risk, and what it means to be a legal professional,” commented Dan Reed, UnitedLex CEO. “Aaron embodies the UnitedLex ethos of challenging the status quo and moving the profession to where it will have the greatest societal impact.”

A frequent industry speaker on legal data and analytics, Crews most recently lead a panel of experts from McKinsey & Company and Baker McKenzie in a discussion on practical use cases and cautionary tales of implementing generative AI, guiding the industry as it scales a steep learning curve.

To learn more about UnitedLex and view the recent panel discussion, visit: https://unitedlex.com/webinars/generative-ai-chatgpt-and-the-future-of-law-silver-bullet-or-shot-in-the-dark/.

