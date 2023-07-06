New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Service, Provider and Segment Forecast, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06473784/?utm_source=GNW

The medical tourism market by revenue will be $31.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.0% over the forecast period (2023-2027). The medical tourism market report provides an executive-level overview of the medical tourism industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global medical tourism market by service type, medical treatment type, wellness, medical service provider type, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The global medical tourism market size by revenue will be $31.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2027. The adoption of medical tourism will be supported by affordable healthcare and reduced wait time in foreign countries, along with access to quality healthcare and advanced treatments.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for medical tourism

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the medical tourism industry and analysis of venture financing, social media, company filings, and M&A trends.



Reasons to Buy

- The report presents in-depth market sizing and forecasts at a segment level for more than 20 countries, including historical and forecast analysis by revenue for the period 2020-2027 for market assessment

- Detailed segmentation by Medical Treatment - Cardiovascular, Cancer, Orthopedic, Cosmetic, Bariatric, Dental, Ophthalmology, Alternative medicine, Fertility, Other

- Detailed segmentation by Wellness - Destination Spas, Hotel/resort Spas, Other Spas

- The report also highlights segmentation by Medical Service Provider Type - Private and Public

- The report offers technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends, along with the drivers and challenging factors impacting the medical tourism market.

- The growth innovation matrix included in the report divides the market players into four categories, i.e., flagbearers, contenders, specialists, and experimenters, which will help value chain participants understand how the competition is performing based on their revenue growth and their R&D efforts.

- The report provides an analysis of M&As, venture financing deals, and social media in the medical tourism market.

- The competitive landscape includes a list of key emerging companies/ disruptors/innovators, venture finance deals, and recent mergers & acquisitions.

- Competitive profiling, benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of key players in the market to provide a deeper understanding of industry competition.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06473784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________