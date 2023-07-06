New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Lending Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Type, Deployment, End Use and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06473783/?utm_source=GNW



The digital lending platforms market will be valued at $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The digital lending platforms market report provides an executive-level overview of the digital lending platforms industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital lending platforms market by type, deployment, and end use and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global digital lending platforms market will be valued at $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% over the forecast period. The rising demand for digital channels, faster loan approvals and disbursements, and increased investments in emerging technologies is anticipated to drive the growth of the digital lending platforms industry.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for digital lending platform market.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the digital lending platform market and analysis of patents, jobs activities, and venture funding trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the digital lending space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of digital lending platform market.

- The detailed value chain consists of three layers: Borrowers layer, digital lending platform providers layer, and lenders layer.



