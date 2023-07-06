PCS Edventures! Reports Audited Results for Fiscal Year 2023 Ending March 31, 2023

BOISE, Idaho, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced audited results of operations for its Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023), which ended on March 31, 2023.



Revenue for FY 2023 was $7.00 million, a 72% increase compared to revenue of $4.07 million in FY 2022. Net income before tax benefits for FY 2023 was $1.76 million, a 142% increase compared to net income of $0.73 million for FY 2022.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “We had a fantastic year which was made possible by the coordinated efforts of our employees in the persistent execution of their responsibilities at an extremely high level. We are going after larger customers, often in a competitive setting, and we are winning our share of these solicitations. We have invested significantly in supporting our customers after they buy our products, and we actively strive to ensure that they are successful when implementing them. We are making it easier than ever for a customer to find the right product for their circumstances and transact with our Company. We will continue our customer-centric approach, as it has proven to be a successful strategy.”

Todd Hackett, CEO, stated, “All of us at PCS are very proud of the results we were able to achieve in FY 2023. We will continue to invest in the Company’s future and build the infrastructure necessary to support the Company’s growth. We are very excited about the prospects for FY 2024 and beyond, and look forward to providing updates on our operations this year.”

Company financial information and reports can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/ .



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

