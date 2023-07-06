Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces New Sandwich with a Kick

Dallas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing a new savory sandwich to barbecue lovers across the country this summer.

The Kickin’ Comeback Pulled Pork Sandwich is the Texas-style barbecue brand’s latest “cue’ creation” and will be available to their guests beginning July 10th for a limited time only. This delicious new item is a throwback full of Dickey’s famous slow-smoked pulled pork, topped with creamy coleslaw, mixed with their kickin' comeback sauce, and placed on a warm brioche bun.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit we love offering our guests new and innovative ways to enjoy our tried-and-true barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Pit “Our Kickin’ Comeback Pulled Pork Sandwich is a limited time option for guests that love traditional sandwiches but are also looking to spice up the classic barbecue meal.”

Dickey’s extremely popular, limited time, Mac & Cheese Kielbasa Sausage is also still on the summer menu and available for guests. Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carryout, in-store pickup, to-go and delivery. Order ahead in our Dickey’s mobile app, or order online by visiting dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

