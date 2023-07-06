ConnectWise unveils its new Network Monitoring and Management solution within ConnectWise RMM™ purpose-built for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ConnectWise added an all-new solution within its Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) product built on the ConnectWise Asio™ platform. ConnectWise Network Monitoring and Management™ harnesses the power of Auvik, a cloud-based network management software provider, with the ConnectWise award-winning RMM tool to deliver unmatched network monitoring capabilities to IT solution providers (TSPs) and their clients.



Organizations depend on their networks to maintain connectivity and productivity. Any network issue can lead to substantial interruptions in their workflow. With Network Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise's partner community is empowered to proactively detect and resolve network problems before they evolve into major business disruptions, ultimately improving their clients' uptime and efficiencies.

Here are the benefits of ConnectWise Network Monitoring and Management within ConnectWise RMM:

Complete network visibility

Automatically detect and capture details for every device on your network—providing essential insights into the relationships between network assets. You can quickly plan network upgrades and capacity with accurate, real-time documentation.

Holistic view and topology mapping of your network

Centralized network monitoring lets you visually see your entire network through topology mapping—providing broader visibility to navigate your network, identify vulnerabilities and attack surfaces that require further investigation, and manage potential issues proactively before they disrupt business operations.

Real-time network alerts

Instant notifications of unusual activity and critical network alerts in ConnectWise RMM—allow you to catch and efficiently troubleshoot issues before they affect your clients' business operations.

Advanced network management

TSPs can seamlessly upgrade their network management capabilities within ConnectWise RMM to include remote and configuration management with ConnectWise Advanced and network flow analytics, geo IP tracking, and centralized syslog collection with ConnectWise performance as their needs evolve in the coming months.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Auvik to seamlessly integrate aspects of their technology in our comprehensive RMM product to provide our TSP community with an unparalleled end-to-end Network Monitoring and Management solution," said Ameer Karim, general manager, and executive vice president, ConnectWise Unified Monitoring and Management. "Network Monitoring and Management inside ConnectWise RMM, with Auvik DNA, is a next-generation solution that allows our partners to easily and effectively monitor and manage their networks, maintain optimal performance, and ensure business continuity—giving clients peace of mind and allowing them to focus on providing other valuable services."

"ConnectWise is an RMM market leader and understands that the visibility of networks is critical to TSPs," added Doug Murray, chief executive officer, Auvik. "We are excited to expand our partnership and work closely to seamlessly embed our solutions in ConnectWise RMM. Together, we enable TSPs to provide their clients with the best proactive managed IT services. This is all achieved via a single pane of glass that addresses the complex problem of managing everything from security devices, network devices, and endpoints."

Network Monitoring and Management is now available through the new ConnectWise RMM Pro and Premium packages. To learn more, click here to read our blog.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWise@touchdownpr.com