Smart Factory Market Revenues to Reach USD 514.29 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Smart factory indicates the complete integration of automation solutions by manufacturing facilities. Factors driving the smart market include the mounting demand for high-quality products, increased adoption of smart products across several industries, such as robotics systems, and the emerging demand for energy conservation. A sustained increase in the development of manufacturing facilities and advancement in technology is also expected to impact the market’s growth rate during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 323.13 billion Market Size (2028) USD 514.29 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.74% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in the development of manufacturing facilities. Increased adoption of smart products across several industries.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Smart Factory Market?

The global smart factory market is fragmented. Market players are implementing strategies such as partnerships, innovations, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

The noteworthy players in the smart factory market in 2023 are:

ABB Ltd

Cognex Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

FLIR Systems Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Key Highlights from the Smart Factory Market Report :

Semiconductors Anticipated to be the Fastest-growing End-user Industry

Semiconductor manufacturers depend on smart manufacturing processes to generate higher yields and achieve higher margins. The advancement of semiconductor innovation and further implementation of innovative technologies ensures that production is in pace with rising demands.

Fabs (semiconductor fabrication plants) are very costly to build and maintain. By utilizing smart manufacturing technologies to supervise equipment health and perform predictive maintenance, fabs reduce spontaneous maintenance time significantly.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest-growing Market

China leads the industrial robot market, consequently driving its way to smart factory automation in the Asia-Pacific. The surge in industrial robot shipments in China, along with the adoption of various industrial control systems, is facilitating factory automation at scale.

Manufacturing has developed as one of the high-growth segments in India. The ‘Make in India’ program has placed India as a manufacturing hub and bolstered numerous new launches in industrial robots.

What are the Latest Developments in the Smart Factory Market?

In February 2023, Emerson merged its vast power expertise and renewable energy facilities into the OvationTM Green portfolio to aid power generation companies in meeting customer needs transitioning to green energy generation and storage.

In January 2023, Siemens Digital Industries Software announced the commencement of eXplore live at The Smart Factory in Wichita. The factory incorporates a fully experiential lab and operational product line for expanding and surveying innovative capabilities of smart manufacturing.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Smart Factory Market Based on Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography:

By Product Type Machine Vision Systems Cameras Processors Software Enclosures Frame Grabbers Integration Services Lighting Industrial Robotics Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots Cylindrical Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Collaborative Industry Robots Control Devices Relays and Switches Servo Motors and Drives Sensors Communication Technologies Wired Wireless Other Product Types

By Technology Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Human Machine Interface (HMI) Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Distributed Control System (DCS) Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Other Technologies

By End User Automotive Semiconductors Oil and Gas Chemical and Petrochemical Pharmaceutical Aerospace and Defense Food and Beverage Mining Other End-user Industries



By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Smart Factory Market Report (2023-2028) .

