Wealth Management Platform Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Wealth Management Platform Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period.

Wealth management platforms offer a complete wealth overview of a client, including financial goal planning, compliance with regulations, risk profiling, etc., with portfolio management capabilities. The demand for automation in the wealth management process using smartphones, tablets, and browsers is enabling more efficient operations, which is expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. Technologies like artificial intelligence are also entering this space, and market players are paying close attention to these emerging technologies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.66 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.99 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 14.04% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand for automation. Digitized client onboarding and improved security.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Wealth Management Platform Market?

New wealth management players are entering the global market, making the industry more competitive. Multiple start-ups have recently been targeting emerging markets like India, giving market incumbents considerable competition. Players must constantly track technological advancements and regulatory dynamics to sustain.

The notable players in the global wealth management platform market with significant market shares in 2023 are:

Avaloq Group AG

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Temenos Headquarters SA

Prometeia SpA

Backbase Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Fiserv Inc.

InvestCloud Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Crealogix AG

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Financial Advisory Services Market Report - The global financial advisory services market generated a revenue of USD 105 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the next five years.

Finance Cloud Market Report - The global finance cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.3% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Wealth Management Platform Market Report :

Investment Management Companies Driving the Market

Investment management firms provide professionals to handle financial assets and execute trades within a portfolio. Trends like digitalization and automation are positively impacting this sector.

Compliance challenges due to global regulations, low yields, and increased volatility are creating concerns for investment managers. Investment management firms are strategically turning to wealth management solutions to tackle these challenges.

North America Leading in Front

The largest economy in the world, the United States, is also a significant market for wealth management platforms. Blockchain, machine learning, natural language processing, and digital process automation are driving the market in the country.

Customers in the North American region are shifting toward outcome-based planning. A new generation of investors is entering the space with different expectations and preferences. Market players need to stay on top of these trends to sustain their market shares.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Wealth Management Platform Market?

In July 2022, FIS, a financial technology company, enhanced its wealth management solutions by expanding its self-invested personal pension (SIPP) servicing in the United Kingdom.

In April 2022, HCL Technologies (HCL) expanded its global partnership with Avaloq, a provider of digital banking solutions, to develop a lifecycle management center for digital wealth management.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Wealth Management Platform Market Based on Deployment Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Deployment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Cloud

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Banks Trading Firms Brokerage Firms Investment Management Firms Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Report - The Asia-Pacific wealth management market generated more than USD 300 billion in 2023. The market is poised to register a CAGR of more than 12% over the next five years.

China Trade Finance Market Report - The Chinese trade finance market is estimated to be worth more than USD 1.5 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a growth rate of more than 4% over the next five years.

Asia-Pacific Life and Non-Life Insurance Market Report - The life and non-life insurance market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR greater than 4.5% over the next five years.

