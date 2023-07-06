Wealth Management Platform Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

| Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, INDIA

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Wealth Management Platform Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 4.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period.

Wealth management platforms offer a complete wealth overview of a client, including financial goal planning, compliance with regulations, risk profiling, etc., with portfolio management capabilities. The demand for automation in the wealth management process using smartphones, tablets, and browsers is enabling more efficient operations, which is expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. Technologies like artificial intelligence are also entering this space, and market players are paying close attention to these emerging technologies.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 4.66 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 8.99 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)14.04%
Study Period2018-2028
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Largest MarketNorth America
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversGrowing demand for automation.
Digitized client onboarding and improved security.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Wealth Management Platform Market?

New wealth management players are entering the global market, making the industry more competitive. Multiple start-ups have recently been targeting emerging markets like India, giving market incumbents considerable competition. Players must constantly track technological advancements and regulatory dynamics to sustain.

The notable players in the global wealth management platform market with significant market shares in 2023 are:

  • Avaloq Group AG
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)
  • Temenos Headquarters SA
  • Prometeia SpA
  • Backbase Inc.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • InvestCloud Inc.
  • EdgeVerve Systems Limited
  • Crealogix AG
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Key Highlights from the Global Wealth Management Platform Market Report:

Investment Management Companies Driving the Market

  • Investment management firms provide professionals to handle financial assets and execute trades within a portfolio. Trends like digitalization and automation are positively impacting this sector.
  • Compliance challenges due to global regulations, low yields, and increased volatility are creating concerns for investment managers. Investment management firms are strategically turning to wealth management solutions to tackle these challenges.

North America Leading in Front

  • The largest economy in the world, the United States, is also a significant market for wealth management platforms. Blockchain, machine learning, natural language processing, and digital process automation are driving the market in the country.
  • Customers in the North American region are shifting toward outcome-based planning. A new generation of investors is entering the space with different expectations and preferences. Market players need to stay on top of these trends to sustain their market shares.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Wealth Management Platform Market?

  • In July 2022, FIS, a financial technology company, enhanced its wealth management solutions by expanding its self-invested personal pension (SIPP) servicing in the United Kingdom.
  • In April 2022, HCL Technologies (HCL) expanded its global partnership with Avaloq, a provider of digital banking solutions, to develop a lifecycle management center for digital wealth management.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Wealth Management Platform Market Based on Deployment Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

  • By Deployment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • On-premise
    • Cloud
  • By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Banks
    • Trading Firms
    • Brokerage Firms
    • Investment Management Firms
    • Other End-user Industries
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Wealth Management Platform Market Report (2023-2028).

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
                            
                            
                                Fiserv Inc.
                            
                            
                                Avaloq Group AG
                            
                            
                                Backbase Inc.
                            
                            
                                InvestCloud Inc.
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Wealth Management Platform Market - Mordor Intelligence
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data