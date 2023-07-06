United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.12 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 21.72% during the forecast period.

Businesses of all industries are expanding, primarily due to the automation of manual processes. The digital freight forwarding market is growing due to the rise of e-commerce and free trade agreements. With the use of digital freight forwarding, market players can streamline the connection among all participants of a shipping project. It also means providing customers with a cloud-based system that is transparent, making it simple to compare various shipping costs.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.66 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.12 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 21.72% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Digital freight forwarding is reducing the manual processes in the logistics industry. Easy documentation process, comparison of prices, easy tracking, and transparency in costs.



Which are the Top Companies in the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market?

The US digital freight forwarding market is fragmented and includes multiple players, making it competitive. The market players make use of a digital platform to offer a wide range of logistics services compared to connectivity providers and marketplaces. Digital freight forwarders (DFFs) provide seamless customer service for shipping goods while collecting information using a single user interface.

Significant players in the US digital freight forwarding market are:

Flexport

Twill

Forto

Expeditors International

InstaFreight

Transporteca

Kontainers

Kuehne + Nagel International (KN Freight Net)

Turvo

iContainers

DHL Group

NYSHEX

Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

Convoy

Uber Freight

uShip

Key Highlights from the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Report :

Market is Being Driven by E-commerce

As per the US Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales in the United States have been increasing for over a decade, with a prominent rise in the last two years.

E-commerce companies are figuring out ways to reduce the time taken to deliver orders and operational costs. Digitalizing logistics operations is required to cater to the demand for affordability, convenience, and quick deliveries.

Ocean Freight Segment Has Shown Significant Growth

After a product is imported into the United States, retailers stop tracking it. Multiple sellers accept inventory orders as soon as the product is shipped from the port of origin because of the warehouse pull-through being generated.

This is transforming ocean containers into the modern version of warehouses, increasing the awareness of maritime freight among customers and supply chain experts.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market?

In October 2022, Transplace and Uber Freight were merged to bring all low-tier operators together to help them make use of the advanced technologies needed to be a part of the global network platform.

In September 2022, Kuehne+Nagel announced the development of its US-based logistics network.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Based on Mode of Transportation and Firm Type.

By Mode of Transportation (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Ocean Air Land

By Firm Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) SMEs Large Enterprises and Governments



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Report (2023-2028) .

